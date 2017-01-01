Please select your home edition
America's Cup Match - Day 4 action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
by Carlo Borlenghi on 26 Jun
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - ORACLE TEAM USA and Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Tweet
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 4.
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - ORACLE TEAM USA and Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - ORACLE TEAM USA and Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Related Articles
America's Cup - Bob Fisher scans the Challenger scene
Bob Fisher responds to the news the AC is heading back to monohulls, following three editions in multihulls.
OK, the decision has been reached – the next America’s Cup will be held in monohulled yachts. The announcement was made jointly by the holders, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, and the Challenger of Record, the Circolo della Vela Sicilia, but there were no further details.
Posted on 15 Sep
America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand confirm monohull for Cup
Emirates Team NZ confirm that the next America’s Cup will be sailed in high performance monohull yachts.
Following comments attributed to Luna Rossa principal, Patrizio Bertelli, Emirates Team New Zealand have confirmed that the next America's Cup will be sailed a high performance monohull yacht. The statement reads: 'Emirates Team New Zealand can confirm Patrizio Bertelli’s suggestion today that the next America’s Cup will be sailed in high performance monohull yachts.'
Posted on 11 Sep
America's Cup - Peter Burling on the Cup, the Olympics and the Volvo
Peter Burling has taken the America' Cup back to his home town of Tauranga, his yacht club and school.
Peter Burling has had so many accolades - including a few marriage proposals - since he brought the America's Cup back to New Zealand that it takes something out of the ordinary to impress him. On Monday, nearly 1900 students performed a powerful haka in his honour at his old school Tauranga Boys' College that hit home to him on a deeply emotional level.
Posted on 1 Sep
America's Cup - Jimmy on Jimmy
Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill's biography, 'Chasing the Cup' was released today
The first of three America's Cup books due to come out in the next couple of months has been released. Now aged a relatively young 38 years, the tenor of the book is that the feisty Australian, and twice winner of the trophy is far from finished with the sport and America's Cup in particular. Spithill has sailed in six America's Cup campaigns from 2000 - 2017.
Posted on 29 Aug
America's Cup - Artemis Racing's Iain Percy reflects on Bermuda
'Such an amazing journey Artemis Racing has had here in Bermuda'.
'Such an amazing journey Artemis Racing has had here in Bermuda'. Artemis Racing's Team Manager, Iain Percy, offers a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has been involved in or supported our challenge for the 35th America's Cup.
Posted on 27 Jul
America's Cup - Top 10 Moments in Bermuda - Artemis Racing + Video
Nathan Outteridge takes us through the Swedish Team's top ten moments in the 35th America's Cup
Artemis Racing skipper, Nathan Outteridge takes us through the Swedish Team's top ten moments in the 35th America's Cup sailed on the Great Sound, Bermuda. Must see for all Cup fans
Posted on 25 Jul
America's Cup - Doing the testing hard yards at home
Here is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines.
Long before being in the spot light of the America's Cup in Bermuda, the most important testing and development that would set the foundation for Emirates Team New Zealand victory was done in long hours on the water of Auckland's Hauraki Gulf. Here is a look back at the America's Cup winners going through their routines.
Posted on 25 Jul
Announcement on the 36th America's Cup
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.
Posted on 19 Jul
RC44 crews cross fingers for a single-hulled 36th America's Cup
Sailing alongside the owner-drivers in the RC44 class are many crew who have competed in past America's Cups.
In the interests of equality, we polled two Italian tacticians and two New Zealand ones to get their views on what might happen and what should happen in this next chapter in America's Cup history.
Posted on 13 Jul
America’s Cup – How to fix the world's most prestigious sailing race
This was not your father’s America’s Cup—the boats were 50-foot dragonflies skeeting across the water on hydrofoils
Well, that was quick! The 35th America’s Cup was over in a heartbeat. It took barely a month for Emirates Team New Zealand to buzzsaw through a fleet of four challengers before shellacking the U.S. defender, Oracle Team USA, 7-1, to snatch yachting’s oldest prize.
Posted on 11 Jul
