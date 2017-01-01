America's Cup Match - Day 4 action-shots by Studio Borlenghi

35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - ORACLE TEAM USA and Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi 35th America's Cup Match - Day 4 - ORACLE TEAM USA and Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi

by Carlo Borlenghi on 26 Jun









































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154983