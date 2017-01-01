Please select your home edition
America's Cup Match - Day 2 action-shots by Studio Borlenghi

by Carlo Borlenghi today at 2:49 am
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 2.

35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA and Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - ORACLE TEAM USA and Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand and ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand and ORACLE TEAM USA © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
35th America's Cup Match - Race Day 2 - Emirates Team New Zealand © BMW | Studio Borlenghi


Related Articles

America's Cup Finals – Sunday’s match action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from Sunday’s action. Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from Sunday’s action.
Posted today at 2:10 am America's Cup - Can Oracle Team USA stage another Comeback?
Jimmy Spithill - 'I think it is obvious that these guys are faster, and we need to make some serious changes.' After the first race in the 2010 America's Cup in Valencia, Alinghi tactician Brad Butterworth when asked to comment at the media conference on Oracle Racing's 120ft trimaran's blistering performance, put it simply - 'That's Speed with a capital 'S'. The same phrase seemed appropriate to describe Emirates Team New Zealand's performance over the first two days of the 35th America's Cup Match.
Posted today at 2:03 am Burling and Emirates Team march on but Spithill vows to fight back
Oracle Team USA looking to seize back the advantage gained by Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand on day one. Battle resumed on Father’s Day in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, with Jimmy Spithill’s Oracle Team USA looking to seize back the advantage gained by Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand on day one.
Posted today at 1:57 am Spithill - 'These are the most important five days of the campaign'
Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill sailed out to Bermuda's Great Sound race course with a different set of foils Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill sailed out to Bermuda's Great Sound race course with a different set of foils on Sunday, looking to change things up with a forecast for more wind.
Posted today at 1:38 am America's Cup - Emirates smash defenders with speed - Now 3-0
The Challengers have now won four races in a row, and again the defenders find themselves on the back foot The Challengers have now won four races in a row, and again the defenders find themselves on the back foot in the early days of this regatta.
Posted today at 1:14 am America's Cup - Stronger breeze expected for Day 2 of the 35th Match
All forecasts are for the breeze to be from the same direction but slightly stronger than for the first day of racing All forecasts are for the breeze to be from the same direction but slightly stronger than for the first day of racing where Emirates Team New Zealand emerged with two wins, to lead the series. The wind will be from an easterly direction again, rather than the usual SW which is the regulation wind direction for Bermuda.
Posted on 18 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ score two wins but plenty to improve
Emirates Team New Zealand had a perfect start to the America’s Cup match with two wins over Oracle Team USA Emirates Team New Zealand had a perfect start to the America’s Cup match with two wins over Oracle Team USA, but they’re kicking themselves for a far from perfect performance overall. The most pleasing aspect for the Kiwis was the speed of their boat in the light conditions of seven to ten knots, Aotearoa New Zealand consistently quicker than the Americans.
Posted on 18 Jun America's Cup - J-Class on Parade on the Great Sound
The J-class fleet stage an exhibition sail on the Great Sound today. The J-class fleet stage an exhibition sail on the Great Sound today. The J-Class were used in the America's Cup from 1930 to 1937 - now ten of the large yachts gave been massively restored - making a magnificent sight when they gather as a fleet and race together.
Posted on 18 Jun America's Cup - Images from Race 1 and 2
Emirates Team New Zealand got off to a flying start on Day 1 of the 35th America's Cup Emirates Team New Zealand got off to a flying start on Day 1 of the 35th America's Cup, taking two wins from the twoi races sailed. Sail-World was on the Great Sound and filed this gallery of images from the day.
Posted on 18 Jun America's Cup - Finals Day 1 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The first two races of America’s Cup 35 were held today on Great Sound in Bermuda. The first two races of America’s Cup 35 were held today on Great Sound in Bermuda. The conditions were on the lighter side of the spectrum with east winds at eight knots. This meant that the wind was blowing over the island before landing on the race course, which made for a few big wind shifts.
Posted on 18 Jun
