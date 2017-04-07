America's Cup Match – Kiwis at Match Point and banter continues

by Nic Douglass today at 12:47 pm**Behind-the-scenes** from day four of the 35th Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match. In this snapshot I caught up with Peter Burling, just before he had to run off to be drug tested, and I recap the highlights, in particular for Burling's Emirates Team New Zealand who sailed next to perfectly to take it to 'Match Point' and 6-1 over ORACLE TEAM USA.





While James Spithill was again missed in the mix zone for most except for ACEA related media and CNN (he does have a bit on!!!), while filming my Nautical Channel piece (out in a few hours) and my summary I also caught up with Tom Spithill. Some serious #banter running over just how well the Kiwis are sailing, how great the racing has been in general, how important #shorecream is AND also how similar Tommy's lines are to his brother's.



You're welcome.



Note: Remember to be gracious and thoughtful fans people, a little bit of class goes a long way, these sailors regardless of team or nationality are all human.





You have got to love the America's Cup #banter between Emirates Team New Zealand and ORACLE TEAM USA - from the press conference, to the streets which are lined with various flags and banners - to music and 'boat placement'.