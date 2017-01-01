Please select your home edition
America's Cup Match – Day 3 images by Studio Borlenghi
by Studio Borlenghi today at 6:07 pm
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three of America's Cup Match
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
Day 3 – America's Cup Match © BMW | Studio Borlenghi
America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry
In my live commentary of the racing I surmised that Oracle Team USA are using asymmetric foils as one of their changes
I asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.
Posted today at 6:23 pm
America's Cup Match – More action shots from Day 3 by Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Posted today at 6:17 pm
America's Cup - Racing expected to proceed on Day 4 of Match + Video
The breeze is up, at maybe the same strength as yesterday on Bermuda's Great Sound
The breeze is up, at maybe the same strength as yesterday on Bermuda's Great Sound, and racing is expected to get under way on time. Two races are scheduled to be sailed with Race 7 probably being the crucial one for both teams.
Posted today at 3:40 pm
Louis Vuitton America's Cup – Oracle take a win
Here is my recap of the third day of racing including my comparison of the quips from the press conference
In summary, Oracle Team USA have used the five days off wisely and have definitely found some speed which made for a great day of racing on the water, and some awesome banter off the water! ETNZ and OTUSA are now all but even in the match up, but the Kiwis are still 4-1.
Posted today at 11:59 am
America's Cup - An even day for Emirates Team New Zealand
It’s game on at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda with Emirates Team New Zealand out to a 4-1 lead
It’s game on at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda with Emirates Team New Zealand out to a 4-1 lead over Team USA in the first to seven match - but with the Americans getting their first point on the board. Once again the boat that won the start won the race and in today’s first match up that was Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted today at 4:13 am
America's Cup - Finals Day 3 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Races five and six of the 35th America’s Cup were held today on Great Sound in Bermuda in 10 knots of wind.
Races five and six of the 35th America’s Cup were held today on Great Sound in Bermuda in 10 knots of wind. The question on everyone’s mind was: Did Oracle Team USA find some speed to make this Cup competitive? The answer is yes!
Posted today at 3:43 am
America's Cup Finals - Saturday's match action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from Saturday's action action
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from 24 June, Saturday's action action.
Posted today at 2:31 am
America's Cup - Spithill and Oracle Team USA get on track with win
Oracle Team USA set off for the race course, confident of improvements that would close a speed gap with Emirates Team.
After five days of improvements to hardware and sailing technique, Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and his team set off for the race course on Saturday afternoon confident of improvements that would close a speed gap with Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted today at 2:02 am
America's Cup - The fightback starts here
Day three of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, was full of drama, incident and history-making action
Day three of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, was full of drama, incident and history-making action, but the big story of the day is the fightback Oracle Team USA staged against their rivals for the Auld Mug, Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted today at 1:36 am
America's Cup - Defender wins their first race in 35th Match
Oracle Team USA got on the scoreboard for their Defence of the America's Cup taking their first win in six races,
Oracle Team USA got on the scoreboard for their Defence of the America's Cup taking their first win in six races, by an 11-second margin over the Challenger Emirates Team New Zealand in the second race of the day. The wind confounded the official forecast clocking in at over 11kts average before the start of the first race and gusting to over 12kts.
Posted on 24 Jun
