America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry

by Nic Douglass today at 6:23 pmI asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.Going to be great racing today, the aim of the game for me! Emirates Team New Zealand and OTUSA are now on the course warming up, with a small increase in pressure on yesterday no doubt it is going to be a ripper.