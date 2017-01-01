America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry
by Nic Douglass today at 6:23 pm
Yesterday in my live commentary of the racing I surmised that Oracle Team USA are using asymmetric foils as one of their changes. This has since been confirmed when the boat was being craned in today.
America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry © Ron Young / Latitude 38
I asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.
Going to be great racing today, the aim of the game for me! Emirates Team New Zealand and OTUSA are now on the course warming up, with a small increase in pressure on yesterday no doubt it is going to be a ripper.
