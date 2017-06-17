America's Cup J Class Regatta - Bermuda video
by J Class Association today at 10:19 am
Catch 15 minutes of spectacular action as seven J Class yachts compete in Bermuda during the America's Cup Match.
Topaz - J- Class Regatta - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 17, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
All the essentials are there, beautiful turquoise water, bright sunny days and seven of the biggest and most stunning yachts on the planet.
