America's Cup Finals - Saturday's match action-shots by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 2:31 am
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals Ingrid Abery
http://www.ingridabery.com
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from 24 June, Saturday's action action.
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
24 June, 2017 - 2017 America's Cup - Finals © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
America's Cup - Spithill and Oracle Team USA get on track with win
Oracle Team USA set off for the race course, confident of improvements that would close a speed gap with Emirates Team.
After five days of improvements to hardware and sailing technique, Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and his team set off for the race course on Saturday afternoon confident of improvements that would close a speed gap with Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted today at 2:02 am
America's Cup - The fightback starts here
Day three of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, was full of drama, incident and history-making action
Day three of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, was full of drama, incident and history-making action, but the big story of the day is the fightback Oracle Team USA staged against their rivals for the Auld Mug, Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted today at 1:36 am
America's Cup - Defender wins first race in 35th Match
Oracle Team USA got on the scoreboard for their Defence of the America's Cup taking their first win in six races,
Oracle Team USA got on the scoreboard for their Defence of the America's Cup taking their first win in six races, by an 11-second margin over the Challenger Emirates Team New Zealand in the second race of the day. The wind confounded the official forecast clocking in at over 11kts average before the start of the first race and gusting to over 12kts.
Posted on 24 Jun
America's Cup - Race Director not optimistic of racing on Day 3
Today is now officially forecast for winds of 5-8Kts at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm
When asked at this morning's media conference as to the chances of racing today, Race Director Iain Murray picked up the glass of water in front of him, waved it around, and asked: 'Anyone got a better crystal ball than this?' Today is now officially forecast for winds of 5-8Kts at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm, with winds dropping to 5-7kts at 3.00pm and 4-7kts at 4.00pm
Posted on 24 Jun
America's Cup - Predictwind pitches breeze to Emirates Team NZ's forte
The latest forecast from Predictwind.com for the Great Sound, Bermuda is for light winds
The latest forecast from Predictwind.com for the Great Sound, Bermuda is for light winds just above the minimum allowed for racing on Saturday and slightly more on Sunday. That is the same band as for the first two days of racing, when Emirates Team New Zealand showed Oracle Team USA their transoms, to lead around every mark of the course in the first four races.
Posted on 23 Jun
America's Cup - New Zealand gripped in America's Cup fever
New Zealand has once again caught the America's Cup fever with this dose reported to be worse than previous years.
New Zealand has once again caught the America's Cup fever with this dose reported to be worse than previous years. Various supporters and supporters groups have sent in video clips of how they are celebrating the America's Cup and supporting Emirates Team New Zealand - the clips have been edited together into this compilation, narrated by Martin Tasker
Posted on 23 Jun
America's Cup - More images of J-Class racing off Bermuda
Second gallery of images featuring the seven J-Class yachts racing in the largest fleet of the 120ft yachts to date
Second gallery of images featuring the seven J-Class yachts racing in the largest fleet of the 120ft yachts yet assembled, which raced earlier this week off Bermuda. Although most of the fleet are replicas constructed to one of the original J-Class designs, Valsheda is restored from the original which was laid up in southern England for many years.
Posted on 23 Jun
America's Cup - Largest ever J class fleet races off Bermuda
The largest ever fleet of J-class to race together assembled off Bermuda for two series of races.
The largest ever fleet of J-class to race together assembled off Bermuda for two series of races. Seven of the 120ft sloops that contested the America's Cup from 1930 to 1937 sailed off Bermuda. Here is the first gallery of images from the second day of racing
Posted on 23 Jun
Americas Cup - Five times Cup winner says Kiwis can win four races
Five times America's Cup winner, Murray Jones thinks Oracle Team USA will resume the America's Cup Final better
Five times America's Cup winner, Murray Jones thinks Oracle Team USA will resume the America's Cup Final better, but not drastically different. Jones is now a coach with Emirates Team New Zealand. The American defender had three sessions on Bermuda's Great Sound today while Team New Zealand had just one, ahead of Sunday morning's resumption, where the challenger leads 3-0.
Posted on 23 Jun
America's Cup - Checking out the superyachts in Bermuda
Over 70 superyachts have registered for the 35th America's Cup Regatta in Bermuda.
Over 70 superyachts have registered for the 35th America's Cup Regatta in Bermuda. They make a very spectacular backdrop on one section of the America's Cup course area. And when there is no wind and no racing they make a fascinating diversion to see classic yachts alongside contemporary. Here's a look at some that were on the water for the start of the Semi-Finals, when the wind showed up too
Posted on 22 Jun
