America's Cup Finals - Opening day action-shots by Ingrid Abery
by Ingrid Abery today at 1:25 am
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day Ingrid Abery
http://www.ingridabery.com
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from opening day.
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
2017 America's Cup Finals - Opening day © Ingrid Abery http://www.ingridabery.com
Related Articles
Interviews with Spithill and Burling after day one, and a photobomb
Highlight today was getting bit of banter caught on film as Peter Burling photo bombed my interview with James Spithill
With the Burling and Spithill. The highlight today was getting a bit of banter caught on film as Peter Burling photo bombed my interview with James Spithill indicating two wins. Neither helm wanted to talk too much about the details of the racing as it is such early days, but we still covered the crux of the racing and where each team messed up.
Posted today at 1:05 am
America's Cup - Kiwis revel in light breeze to score two wins on Day 1
Emirates Team NZ opened their America's Cup account on the Great Sound, banking two wins from the first two races
Emirates Team New Zealand opened their America's Cup account on the Great Sound, Bermuda banking two wins from the first two races. Conditions were at the light end of the scale - similar to the final race of the Challenger Finals where Emirates Team New Zealand showed their transoms to the Swedish Challenger, winning by almost a minute and taking the series.
Posted on 17 Jun
America's Cup - Lighter winds expected for first two days of Match
Light to moderate winds are expected for the opening of the 35th Match for the America's Cup
Light to moderate winds are expected for the opening of the 35th Match for the America's Cup which gets underway at 2.12pm on the Great Sound Bermuda. The official forecast has the breeze at 10-14kts.
Posted on 17 Jun
Red Bull Youth America's Cup - Images from Day 4
Images from Day 4 of the Red bull Youth America's Cup, held on the Great Sound, Bermuda - in very light conditions
Images from Day 4 of the Red bull Youth America's Cup, held on the Great Sound, Bermuda - in very light conditions
Posted on 17 Jun
America's Cup - Ken Read reviews the America's Cup action to date
Update from North Sails Ken Read ahead of the America’s Cup finals
The 2017 America’s Cup has delivered thrills, chills, and spills – and also great quality racing. Recap two weeks of racing before challengers Emirates Team New Zealand face Oracle Team USA in the ultimate re-match. Since packing up their bases in 2013, New Zealand has not taken their eyes off the prize. Saturday, June 16th begins their final quest, the first team to win seven races will claim
Posted on 17 Jun
America's Cup - Re-interpreting the Interpretation
More has emerged on the curious Measurement Interpretation 93 which was re-interpreted to mean the opposite
In a plot that could have come straight out of 'Yes Minister', more has emerged on the curious Measurement Interpretation 93 which was re-interpreted to mean the opposite just four days after first being published. The interpretation was first published on May 20, after it was noticed that two teams were sailing with slack lower side stays - while the class rule requires these to be tensioned.
Posted on 17 Jun
Team Tilt qualifies for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup finals
After an intense round of qualifiers, Team Tilt managed to gain enough momentum to move through to the finals
After an intense round of qualifiers, Team Tilt managed to gain enough momentum to move through to the finals of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup today. The young Swiss team got off to a rocky start on Thursday but regrouped and came back strong on day two to take a victory in the final race of the day.
Posted on 17 Jun
2017 Red Bull Youth America’s Cup - Final eight confirmed
Day 2of the Pool A Qualifiers in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup once again belonged to Sweden’s Artemis Youth Racing
Day two of the Pool A Qualifiers in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup once again belonged to Sweden’s Artemis Youth Racing as they topped the tables with two wins.
Posted on 17 Jun
Spithill- 'We're ready for the Battle of Bermuda'
After nearly four yrs, Jimmy Spithill will once again lead Oracle Team USA into battle against Emirates Team New Zealand
After nearly four years, Jimmy Spithill will once again lead Oracle Team USA into battle against Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted on 17 Jun
Night before the fight - Interviews with Pete Burling & Jimmy Spithill
Tomorrow the 35th America's Cup commences the final stage. Finally we will see the Defender
Tomorrow the 35th America's Cup commences the final stage. Finally we will see the Defender, Emirates Team NZ face off against the Challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted on 17 Jun
