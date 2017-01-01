Please select your home edition
Edition
Protector 728x90

America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas – Program of events announced

by America's Cup today at 3:42 pm
America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas – Program of events announced Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
The full program of events that will make up the America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas has been announced, with practice and race events scheduled to take place in Bermuda, home of the 35th America’s Cup, between 14th and 24th June, featuring four different classes of race events; O’pen BIC, RS Feva, Hobie Wave and Blokart.

Hundreds of children from Bermuda and around the world will take part in this prestigious and fun series of events, designed to inspire everyone taking part and watching, and to give the young sailors a chance to compete on the same water as the America’s Cup teams.

Tom Herbert-Evans, Community Sailing Manager for the 35th America’s Cup said, “We cannot wait to welcome everyone involved in the America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas to Bermuda to take part in our fantastic series of events. Qualification and selection events have been running around the world since September 2016 to identify all the kids who will take part and now we will have more than 160 young people involved in our events in June.

“The America’s Cup Endeavour Program is designed to inspire and educate everyone who takes part and I am sure that the America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas will do just that.”

First on the schedule is the O’pen BIC class which will feature 32 boats in total, including six competitors from Bermuda and the remaining 26 from around the world, again all under 15 years years of age.

Official practice for the O’pen BIC class events will take place on 14th June and fleet racing on the 15th and 16th. The O’pen BIC boats will also feature in the America’s Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton Halftime Show, this time on 17th June. That event will feature an “Unregatta–style” course, incorporating the Bridge of Doom, a world first limbo-style obstacle on the racecourse that requires sailors to heel their boats over to pass through the obstacle, increasing the fun element but also giving the sailors a serious test of sailing skills. Finally, on 18th July, the America's Cup will showcase the first ever junior foiling exhibition in front of the America’s Cup Village on foiling O'pen BICs.

Nevin Sayre from O'pen BIC North America said, 'The America's Cup is the cutting edge of sailing. We at O’pen BIC consider the O'pen BIC Class to be the cutting edge of Junior Sailing. It is a perfect fit that 32 O'pen BIC sailors have qualified from around the world to compete in Bermuda, and will take center stage in the Half-Time Show between race one and race two of the America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton. We are excited to showcase our new generation boats and competition formats that are at the forefront of junior sailing.'

The RS Feva event will feature 16 teams in total, including three from Bermuda, with two team members on each of the 16 boats competing on the Great Sound. All the competitors are under 15 years of age and they will be taking part in official practice on 14th June and then fleet racing on 15th and 16th June, racing on Bermuda’s Great Sound with precise race course locations determined by weather conditions on the day. The final RS Feva event will be an exhibition race on 18th June, during the Halftime Show in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, on a racecourse between the America’s Cup finish line and the America’s Cup Village Grandstand, all on a slalom course.

RS Sailing Managing Director Jon Partridge said, “Myself, my team here at RS Sailing and all the RS Feva Class Associations from around the world are extremely excited to see the RS Feva being used as part of the America’s Cup Endeavour Program and America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas. To be able to give so many young sailors from around the world the opportunity to enjoy this amazing event, and to showcase their sailing in the RS Feva, is incredibly exciting and we feel very privileged to be part of it all.”

The final class on the water is the Hobie Wave competition which features two kids on each boat, with two teams from Bermuda, and 12 teams in total. Official practice for the Hobie Wave event is on 21st June and their fleet racing will take place on 22nd, 23rd and 24th June. Hobie Waves will also feature in an exhibition race on 24th June in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton Halftime Show. The racecourse for that event will replicate the America’s Cup racecourse with a reaching start, a windward gate and a leeward gate.

Hobie® is proud to be associated with the America’s Cup Endeavour Program. Twenty-four junior sailors from around the world, will be competing June 21-24. They will be racing Hobie Wave catamarans, on the same waters as the America’s Cup teams, during the 35th America's Cup on Bermuda’s Great Sound. “The Waves are just like the America's Cup boats but smaller, so you can get to experience how the America's Cup catamarans feel,” says Rose, a Bermuda High School student. “It takes a crew to go fast so you can build team work, just like on an America’s Cup Class boat.” This is an excellent opportunity for these sailors to meet, compete and make new friends. When the America’s Cup was switched to multihulls, sailors worldwide looked to Hobie Cat for the opportunity to keep their dreams alive, training and competing at this high level. The International Hobie Class Association is pleased that our junior sailors have been given the opportunity to race with the stars of sailing, at this prestigious event.

The America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas do not just take place on land, they also features a Blokart event which will take place at Morgan’s Point, Bermuda.

The Blokart event will be contested by 80 young people from Bermuda, competing in two age groups; 40 in the group up to and including 13 years of age and the other 40 in a group from 14 to 18 years old. There will be a Blokart exhibition day on 20th June in the America’s Cup Village, in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup boat park, and then the fleet racing events themselves will take place at Morgan’s Point on 21st and 22nd June.

Matt Beckett, General Manager of Blokart International said, “Blokart International is proud to be involved with the America's Cup Endeavor Program. Having the Blokart used to teach sailing geometry and the dynamics of sailing faster than the wind, without having to go afloat, has been a special opportunity for us. Partnering with the America’s Cup Endeavor Program has been a great way to be involved with the America's Cup, putting back into the local community and investing in the future of sailing.”
RS Sailing 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Coutts coy about picking a Cup favorite
Russell Coutts doesn’t believe there’s an overwhelming favorite, not even two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. Russell Coutts has been watching practice races between the 50-foot, foiling catamarans. He said he’s impressed with Oracle Team USA, Artemis Racing of Sweden, SoftBank Team Japan and Emirates Team New Zealand, the hard-luck loser in the 2013 America’s Cup on San Francisco Bay. “I actually don’t think there is a clear favorite right now,” Coutts
Posted today at 12:22 pm America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan explains why watts matter
Softbank Team Japan elaborates on the two systems and claims that while cycling may be the more powerful on paper A lot has been written and spoken since mid-February when Emirates Team NZ first revealed their pedal-powered grinding stations. The common currency between the leg and arm grinding is 'watts' - here Softbank Team Japan elaborates on the two systems and claims that while cycling may be the more powerful on paper, the real difference between the two is less, and less significant.
Posted today at 10:51 am America's Cup - Nathan Outteridge explains the flight controls
One of the talking points of the last America's Cup was the buttons available to the helmsman and their function. One of the talking points of the last America's Cup was the buttons available to the helmsman and their function. For the 35th America's Cup the helmsman, and Olympic Gold and Silver medallist, Nathan Outteridge takes us aboard Artemis Racing for a close up look at 'Button City' and how critical the position of each is for the helmsman.
Posted today at 10:24 am America's Cup - Artemis Racing's Iain Percy changes focus as Cup looms
Iain Percy is one of the sailors in the 35th America's Cup who has dual responsibility as skipper and CEO of the team. Double Olympic Gold medallist, Iain Percy is one of the sailors in the 35th America's Cup who has dual responsibility as skipper and CEO of the team. In this video Percy, talks about the need to shift his focus from team manager at Artemis Racing and turn his mind to being a racing crew, with the America's Cup Qualifiers just two weeks away.
Posted today at 9:00 am America's Cup - Dean Barker on hitting the 50kt barrier - Video
Dean Barker skipper of Softbank Team Japan, talks with top interviewer, Radio NZ's John Campbell. Dean Barker, former Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman, and now skipper of Softbank Team Japan, talks with top interviewer, Radio NZ's John Campbell. According to Barker none of the AC50's have broken the magical 50kt barrier - despite the fact that the boats are capable of sailing in the 'mid-40's' - achieved in 13-14kts of true wind speed.
Posted today at 8:04 am America's Cup - Practice session video - May 10 - Oracle's flip 'n fix
Fresh winds again returned to the Great Sound at Bermuda, and the teams sailed in winds at the upper end of the scale Fresh winds again returned to the Great Sound at Bermuda, and the teams sailed in winds at the upper end of the scale - as they have done so much since the AC50's were first launched.> Oracle Team USA were once again the centre of attention - staging a high speed capsize, their second in the AC50.
Posted today at 7:04 am America's Cup - Oracle capsize AC50 again during practice + 3 x Videos
America's Cup Champions, Oracle Team USA, have capsized their AC50 again during a practice session on the Great Sound Be America's Cup Champions, Oracle Team USA, have capsized their AC50 again during a practice session on the Great Sound Bermuda. The incident started as the team began putting crew across the boat in preparation for a foiling gybe , with the boat sailing fast. See three videos of the incident including one shot from onboard by OTUSA
Posted on 10 May America's Cup - Helmets as an art-form?
To date the safety helmets worn by the America's Cup crews have been more functional than fantasy To date the safety helmets worn by the America's Cup crews have been more functional than fantasy. However that looks set to change with the team wearing racing helmets designed by legendary MotoGP designer Aldo Drudi and his Drudi Performance design house.
Posted on 10 May America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's giant leap of faith - Video
Emirates Team New Zealand turned it on again for the Practice Racing on Tuesday. Emirates Team New Zealand turned it on again for the Practice Racing on Tuesday. Having come close to a nosedive led capsize mid-way through Practice Session 4 as they were leaving their base in the Royal Dockyard, the Kiwi team went the other way on Tuesday, when a manoeuvre came unstuck and the 15metre catamaran almost went completely airborne. Ashore the grinders set a new record.
Posted on 10 May America's Cup - Practice session video - May 9 - ETNZ's new trick
The America's Cup teams were out in force on the Great Sound in Bermuda, testing in lighter weather. The America's Cup teams were out in force on the Great Sound in Bermuda, testing in lighter weather. One of the interesting aspects of this video is Emirates Team New Zealand's ability to do 'fishtail' tacks and gybes. The move was seen in Auckland, and involves performing multiple, back to back gybes/tacks, while remaining foil borne throughout.
Posted on 10 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy