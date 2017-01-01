Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race Day 3 action-shots
by Studio Borlenghi today at 4:52 am
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
Tweet
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3.
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
2017 Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Race - Day 3 © BMW | Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154388
Related Articles
America's Cup - Day 11 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Four races were held at the upper limit of the wind range today and the skills of these sailors were tested.
Big day on Great Sound. Four races were held at the upper limit of the wind range today and the skills of these sailors were tested. The pre start jostling was rather tame today and in three out of the four starts, one of the teams was late to the line. It seems that teams had come to the conclusion that they weren’t going to win the race at the start but they could easily loose it.
Posted today at 3:44 am
America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand capsize in Bermuda
Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a major capsize in their second LV America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final race
Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a major capsize in their second Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoff Semi-Final race of the day against Sir Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR.
Posted today at 3:32 am
America's Cup - Emirates have a massive day at office - All are safe
Extreme conditions, breakage and capsize were highlights for day two of LV America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Finals
Extreme conditions, breakage and a capsize were the highlights for day two of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Play Off Semi Finals.
Posted today at 2:57 am
America's Cup - Kiwis damage two wingsails but go 3-1 up in Semi-Final
Top America's Cup Challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a very challenging day on the Great Sound
Top America's Cup Challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand suffered a very challenging day on the Great Sound, Bermuda, on the second day of Semi-Final racing, suffering damage to two wingsails, and pitch-poling the AC50. The fortunate aspect to the day is that the team scored a come from behind win in the first race of the day
Posted on 6 Jun
America's Cup - ETNZ go down the mine - big time!
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine
Dramatic footage and still of Emirates Team New Zealand going down the mine, and how! Full story on our sister site, YachtsandYachting.com, please go and watch it now. No harm to the crew, which is great news. Also lovely to hear Land Rover BAR request that their own chase boat get right in there to help. Sportsmanship lives on. WoooHooooo!
Posted on 6 Jun
America's Cup - Top end breeze expected for second day of Semi-Finals
Race Director Iain Murray says he is confident about getting four races away as scheduled
Race Director Iain Murray says he is confident about getting four races away as scheduled in the second day of the Semi-Finals of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Regatta. Murray told the morning media briefing that the expectation was for winds averaging 16kts, gusting 21kts at the scheduled start of 2.00pm local time and for these to maybe increase to 18kts average, gusting 21kts an hour later
Posted on 6 Jun
Tough start to the semi-finals for British America's Cup team
The first day kicked off on the Great Sound with perfect sailing conditions, the British team were fired up and ready
A promising start on the first two legs of race one saw Land Rover BAR matching ETNZ to gate two, but as they rounded the leeward gate they suffered a failure in the wing forcing the team to retire from race one.
Posted on 6 Jun
America's Cup - More images from Day 1 of the Semi-Finals
Sail-World was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of racing in the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta.
Sail-World was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of racing in the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta. Here's a second gallery of images from the day.
Posted on 6 Jun
America's Cup - Images from the first day of the Semi-Finals
Sail-World was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta.
Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on the Great Sound, Bermuda for the first day of the Semi-Finals in the America's Cup Regatta. Conditions were ideal for the AC50's and a new speed record was set by Emirates Team New Zealand of 44kts
Posted on 6 Jun
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win two points on Semi-Finals Day 1
Emirates Team New Zealand have gone two up in their semi-final against Ben Ainslie Racing, but not in the way they hoped
Emirates Team New Zealand have gone two up in their semi-final against Ben Ainslie Racing, but not in the way they hoped. Gear damage that led to the retirement of the British boat in the first race could not be repaired in time for the second encounter, handing the Kiwis both points.
Posted on 6 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy