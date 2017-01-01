Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Polarised and non-polarised readers for sailors

America’s Cup 12 Metre Freedom to return to Newport

by Barby MacGowan today at 4:25 am
12 Metres off Newport, R.I. at the 2014 12 Metre North American Championship. © SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative
The 12 Metre yacht Freedom has been purchased by Charles A. Robertson (Guilford, Conn.), a well-known East Coast sailor who has been active in a number of America’s Cup and 12 Metre campaigns and is well known for skippering his Frers 75 Maxi Cannonball and a series of other like-named boats to victory in various one-design and offshore racing events.

Robertson, a former trustee of the New York Yacht Club, plans to race Freedom in the boat’s home waters of Newport, R.I. starting in June. He will participate in the International 12 Metre Class’s recently announced “Road to the Worlds” series that culminates in the 2019 12-Metre World Championship, which is scheduled to coincide with celebrations marking the 175th anniversary of the New York Yacht Club.

Designed by Olin Stephens and constructed at Minneford Yacht Yard in City Island, NY, Freedom was the last yacht to successfully defend the America’s Cup for the New York Yacht Club by defeating Australia in 1980 in four out of five races. After the 1983 America’s Cup, she was sold to France where she stayed for many years before returning to the U.S. in 1999. Currently, Freedom is at Pilot’s Point Marina in Westbrook, Conn. where she is undergoing substantial work. Along with getting new sails, instruments and electronics, she will be newly painted to look similar to how she did in 1980.

The 12 Metre yacht Freedom (US-30) has been bought by Charles A. Robertson who will make her race-ready for the 2017 sailing season. © SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative
The 12 Metre yacht Freedom (US-30) has been bought by Charles A. Robertson who will make her race-ready for the 2017 sailing season. © SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative



“Olin was a dear friend of mine, and Freedom was the last 12 Metre he designed,” said Robertson. “He had a special affection for this boat, and so do I.” Robertson added that – like his past Cannonball campaigns – this one will involve a contingent of “young, enthusiastic sailors who are predominantly amateur.”

In the Road to the Worlds series, Freedom will sail in Modern Division (for 12 Metres built between 1968 and 1983) against Victory 83, Challenge 12, Lionheart and the only two America's Cup yachts to win the Cup twice, Intrepid* and Courageous.

The Road to the Worlds schedule for 2017 starts with the https://metrefest.com/ [Sorry, this link had a problem]port_MetreFest [Sorry, this link had a problem], June 9-11, which coincides with the New York Yacht Club 163rd Annual Regatta.

To find out more about Freedom, including crew opportunities visit https://freedomus12-30.com/!website [Sorry, this link had a problem]. For more information on the Road to the Worlds 2019, click http://bit.ly/2kDrVnV!here [Sorry, this link had a problem] or contact Peter Gerard at pgerard53@gmail.com. Follow the 12 Metre class on https://www.facebook.com/12mR.Class!Facebook [Sorry, this link had a problem].

*Although she was built before 1968, Intrepid is still considered a Modern; Australia II, built during the specified period for Modern designation, is not considered a Modern.

Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best EyewearAbell Point Marina 660x82 Moor

Related Articles

Local boats shine at Club Marine Geographe Bay Race Week
Local boats from Bunbury and Busselton took more than their fair share of pennants after today’s racing Local boats from Bunbury and Busselton took more than their fair share of pennants after today’s racing and several also starred in the race for line honours.
Posted on 16 Feb Vendée Globe – Right direction, better speed for Colman
Conrad Colman has been reaching speeds of four knots during the last few hours and is heading in a good direction, Conrad Colman has been reaching speeds of four knots during the last few hours and is heading in a good direction, towards les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted on 16 Feb America's Cup Year has special resonance for Andrew Simpson Foundation
It will not have escaped many people's notice that 2017 is the year of the America's Cup in Bermuda It will not have escaped many people's notice that 2017 is the year of the America's Cup in Bermuda, a much-anticipated sporting event of global interest and of special significance to the Trustees, Management team, Supporters and Beneficiaries of the Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF). The Foundation's founding Trustees include Sir Ben Ainslie and Iain Percy OBE.
Posted on 16 Feb Vendée Globe – Day 103 – It ain't over 'til it's over
After finishing in ninth place on Monday night, Bellion confirmed that he was on the point of giving up within 48 hours After finishing in ninth place on Monday night Eric Bellion confirmed that he was on the point of giving up within 48 hours of the finish line because he was exhausted, had no power and could not hoist his mainsail because of a twist in his halyard.
Posted on 16 Feb Al Hasni guides Omani team to victory in EFG Sailing Arabia – The Tour
Omani sailing star Fahad Al Hasni led his crew to a sensational victory in the opening clash, beating reigning champions EFG Bank Monaco skipper Douillard vowed to avenge the defeat in Leg 2, a 140-mile sprint from Sohar to Khasab on the beautiful Musandam Peninsula, the second of five offshore stages that will see the fleet race 763 miles around the Arabian Gulf.
Posted on 16 Feb B&G adds enhanced Navionic functionality to Zeus and Vulcan range
B&G® announces the latest updates will bring PredictWind weather services direct to Zeus and Vulcan chartplotter range. B&G®, the world’s leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist, is pleased to announce the latest in its software updates will bring PredictWind weather services direct to its Zeus and Vulcan chartplotter range.
Posted on 16 Feb Beneteau Open Day at Cruising Yacht Club of Australia
The Beneteau Team will be exhibiting three new Beneteau models at the CYCA this Saturday. The Beneteau Team will be exhibiting three new Beneteau models at the CYCA this Saturday.
Posted on 16 Feb St. Maarten Heineken Regatta – Recipe for success
What it is like to take a bow on big stage, in front of thousands of sailors, at Caribbean's biggest sailing regatta? What it is like to take a bow on the big stage, in front of thousands of sailors, at the Caribbean's biggest sailing regatta? Four of last year's winning yacht skippers reveal how to win at the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.
Posted on 16 Feb Vendee Globe - Day 101- Conrad Colman's story so far and what's ahead
After dismasting late Friday the 10th of February, Conrad is finally underway again. After dismasting late Friday the 10th of February, Conrad is finally underway again. After dealing today with some more problems to secure the base of the boom, he's moving slow but he's moving! When the mast came down, Conrad had no other choice than to cut the rig and let the mast go to keep it from damaging the hull.
Posted on 15 Feb Adelaide to Port Lincoln Race - 50-boat fleet to face southwesterly
A fleet of about 50 boats will set sail for Port Lincoln at 3pm tomorrow in the state's premier ocean race A fleet of about 50 boats will set sail for Port Lincoln at 3pm tomorrow in the state's premier ocean race, the Teakle Classic Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race.
Posted on 15 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy