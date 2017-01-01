America's Cup - images from the Final Day of the 35th Match in Bermuda

Day 5 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda Daniel Forster © Day 5 2017 35th America's Cup Bermuda Daniel Forster © http://www.DanielForster.com

by Daniel Forster on 27 JunHere's his view of the epic day.

































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155021