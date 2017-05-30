America's Cup - Young design engineer elaborates on the Bike Project

Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 Richard Gladwell Round Robin 2, Day 4 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 30, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154466

by Sail-World.com/nz and Emirates Team NZ today at 1:54 amThe Kiwis have the youngest team, the youngest skipper and probably the youngest performance engineer Elise Beavis, who describes her role in the team.She has been assigned to the cycling project in the team and gives some very interesting insights into how the team worked through the merits or otherwise of using leg rather than arm power for providing the hydraulic pressure necessary to sail the AC50.