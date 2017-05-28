America's Cup - Will the Cyclors carry the day for the Kiwis?

Race 10 - Emirates Team NZ's cyclors take a dip as they chase Land Rover BAR in Race 10 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 28, 2017

by Sail-World today at 1:04 amOracle Team USA uses the traditional arm-grinders. Emirates Team New Zealand has gone down the path of using the crew's legs and pedal power.In both cases the grinders train to the point of collapse.In these two videos Emirates Team NZ takes us behind the scenes for a look at the 'cyclors' in action and the training regime that they follow and meet their trainer Hubert Woroniecki.