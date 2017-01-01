America's Cup - Wellington turns on great day and big crowd for parade
by Sail-World.com/nz today at 10:01 am
New Zealand's love affair with the America's Cup and Emirates Team New Zealand was underlined again today with the second of four street parades in Wellington.
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Wellington Wellington City Council
The Capital City turned on a cracker of a day which, along with the school holidays helped generate a big turn-out to welcome the Auld Mug and America's Cup team.
Tomorrow a third street parade will be held in Christchurch and the fourth in Dunedin on Thursday. Conditions are not expected to be summery in either location with snow and sleet predicted. The America's Cup will then start a provincial tour of New Zealand's other major centres and towns.
