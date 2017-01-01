America's Cup - Wellington turns on great day and big crowd for parade

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 10:01 amThe Capital City turned on a cracker of a day which, along with the school holidays helped generate a big turn-out to welcome the Auld Mug and America's Cup team.Tomorrow a third street parade will be held in Christchurch and the fourth in Dunedin on Thursday. Conditions are not expected to be summery in either location with snow and sleet predicted. The America's Cup will then start a provincial tour of New Zealand's other major centres and towns.

































