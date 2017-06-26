America's Cup - Vodafone Dock-In Show - Stories that can now be told
by Sail-World.com/nz today at 12:30 am
Peter Lester and Martin Tasker set up an interviewing position inside the Emirates Team New Zealand base during the post-America's Cup celebrations, and got some of the key players to let a few cats out of the bag, after they'd had a couple of beers.
Shore team and boatbuilding co-ordinator, Sean Regan holds the America's Cup at the presentation to Emirates Team NZ after their win in the America's Cup 2017, June 26, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
This is a must view for all Cup fans to get the inside view of what really happened during the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, from an Emirates Team New Zealand perspective.
Grant Dalton's first interview for the campaign with the Vodafone Dock-in Show - including the revelation about the crack in the daggerboard, the real story about the broken daggerboards in Auckland
Sir Stephen Tindall on his thoughts on the Cup, the New Zealand campaign and what he would like to see for the future.
Plus skipper Glenn Ashby and Blair Tuke.
