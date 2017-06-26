America's Cup - Vodafone Dock-In Show - Stories that can now be told

Shore team and boatbuilding co-ordinator, Sean Regan holds the America's Cup at the presentation to Emirates Team NZ after their win in the America's Cup 2017, June 26, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell Shore team and boatbuilding co-ordinator, Sean Regan holds the America's Cup at the presentation to Emirates Team NZ after their win in the America's Cup 2017, June 26, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Sail-World.com/nz today at 12:30 amThis is a must view for all Cup fans to get the inside view of what really happened during the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda, from an Emirates Team New Zealand perspective.Grant Dalton's first interview for the campaign with the Vodafone Dock-in Show - including the revelation about the crack in the daggerboard, the real story about the broken daggerboards in AucklandSir Stephen Tindall on his thoughts on the Cup, the New Zealand campaign and what he would like to see for the future.Plus skipper Glenn Ashby and Blair Tuke.