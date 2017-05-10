America's Cup - Videos from Bermuda - May 13 - Oracle goes cycling

Land Rover BAR sailing on the Great Sound, Bermuda, May 10, 2017 Alex Palmer Land Rover BAR sailing on the Great Sound, Bermuda, May 10, 2017 Alex Palmer

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153738

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 10:05 amEmirates Team NZ were notable on three fronts today - they lost a man overboard, managed to get the AC50 foiling to windward under wingsail alone, and featured a new sponsor.Oracle Team USA appear to be taking their use of cyclors to another stage, with the crew configuration changing downwind, from having four grinders working upwind, to using only three downwind. The fourth, tactician Tom Slingsby can be seen moving back behind the helmsman Jimmy Spithill and wingsail trimmer, Kyle Langford into the position in which he was spotted testing leg grinding earlier in the week.The bulk of these videos are of Oracle Team USA and Land Rover BAR.Practice Racing starts tomorrow, Monday May 15 to Friday May 19. After that there is just a two day session from May 22 to May 23, and a single day session on May 25.Racing starts on the first day of the Qualifiers for the 35th America's Cup on May 26.