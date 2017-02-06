America's Cup - Video of Land Rover BAR AC50 launch and team bases
by Sail-World today at 6:56 pm
Bermuda based Media/News company Ber Memes was invited to the launch of Land Rover BAR's AC50 on Monday, and took along a drone for the occasion capturing some interesting video of the launch ceremony (including the hammer attack on the carbon bottle that wouldn't break).
Land Rover BAR launch of the first AC50, February 6, 2017 Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com
Also clearly visible are the French and New Zealand bases still under construction on land apparently still being reclaimed and well separate from the longer established bases of the other four teams.
