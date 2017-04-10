America's Cup - Video from third Practice Session - Day 1 in Bermuda

America's Cup Class (ACC) boats practice racing on March 24, 2017

by Sail-World.com today at 1:18 amConditions were 15-16kts average gusting to 20kts and above. The wind limit for racing in the America's Cup is 25kts or when the Regatta Director deems it to be unsafe.Oracle Team USA had recovered from their capsize and near capsize three-four days earlier and looked to be sailing well in the top end conditions.Videos from MyislandhomeBDA