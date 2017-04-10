America's Cup - Video from third Practice Session - Day 1 in Bermuda
by Sail-World.com today at 1:18 am
The third Practice Session got underway on April 10, 2017 in Bermuda. This is the first day of a scheduled three day session.
America's Cup Class (ACC) boats practice racing on March 24, 2017 Austin Wong | ACEA
Conditions were 15-16kts average gusting to 20kts and above. The wind limit for racing in the America's Cup is 25kts or when the Regatta Director deems it to be unsafe.
Oracle Team USA had recovered from their capsize and near capsize three-four days earlier and looked to be sailing well in the top end conditions.
Videos from MyislandhomeBDA
America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 1 - Part 1 :
America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 1 - Part 2 :
America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 1 - Part 3 :
America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 1 - Part 4 :
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152961