Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

America's Cup - Video from third Practice Session - Day 1 in Bermuda

by Sail-World.com today at 1:18 am
America's Cup Class (ACC) boats practice racing on March 24, 2017 Austin Wong | ACEA
The third Practice Session got underway on April 10, 2017 in Bermuda. This is the first day of a scheduled three day session.

Conditions were 15-16kts average gusting to 20kts and above. The wind limit for racing in the America's Cup is 25kts or when the Regatta Director deems it to be unsafe.

Oracle Team USA had recovered from their capsize and near capsize three-four days earlier and looked to be sailing well in the top end conditions.

Videos from MyislandhomeBDA

America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 1 - Part 1 :



America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 1 - Part 2 :



America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 1 - Part 3 :




America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 1 - Part 4 :

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Groupama Team France crewman takes running jump -Video
Groupama Team France lost a sailor overboard during practice sailing in Bermuda yesterday Groupama Team France lost a sailor overboard during practice sailing in Bermuda yesterday. The incident occurred as the crew were in the process of a foiling gybe and one of the afterguard ran across the AC50 to the new side.
Posted today at 1:05 am America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's AC50 flies out for Bermuda
Emirates Team New Zealand is now official on its way to Bermuda for the 35th America’s Cup. Emirates Team New Zealand is now official on its way to Bermuda for the 35th America’s Cup. New Zealand Aotearoa, the team race boat, has been packed and loaded on the Emirates SkyCargo 747 departing from Auckland’s International Airport today.
Posted on 10 Apr America's Cup - SoftBank Team Japan's Nick Holroyd explains foiling
The war of the foils has been raging for years in the America's Cup. The battle that is the America’s Cup may start in 47 days, but make no mistake; the war of the foils has been raging for years. As teams begin to line up with their America’s Cup Class race yachts in Bermuda, the dagger board shapes deployed are coming under increased scrutiny....
Posted on 9 Apr America's Cup - Oracle Team USA capsize AC50
Oracle Team USA capsized its new America’s Cup Class boat during training on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Saturday. Oracle Team USA capsized its new America’s Cup Class boat during training on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Saturday. No crew members were injured and early indications are that damage to the boat is limited. “We flipped over our new America’s Cup Class boat,” said skipper Jimmy Spithill at dockside about an hour after the capsize.
Posted on 9 Apr America's Cup - Encouraging Day 2 win for Artemis Racing over Oracle
Swedish America's Cup Challenger scored an encouraging win over Defender Oracle Team USA in a Practice Race Swedish America's Cup Challenger has recovered well from their dismasting and break up of their test AC45T boat to score an encouraging win over Defender Oracle Team USA in a Practice Race in Bermuda yesterday. Talbot Wilson reporting for the Royal Gazette in Bermuda reports
Posted on 8 Apr Oracle Team USA almost capsized in America's Cup practice racing
America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat. America's Cup holders Oracle Team USA have survived a major scare just days after Artemis Racing demolished their test boat.
Posted on 7 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing wins on first day of Practice Session
Artemis Racing joined its America’s Cup opponents on the water on Thursday for the start of the second race week. Artemis Racing joined its America’s Cup opponents on the water on Thursday for the start of the second race week. Skipper Nathan Outteridge was excited to be back racing on the team’s America’s Cup Class (ACC) race boat. The racing had an eventful start when Artemis Racing managed to skilfully avoid a power boat which had wrongly driven straight onto the course as the team was rounding Mark 1
Posted on 7 Apr 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup
5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda 5.00pm in Bermuda on April 6th 2017 will mark exactly 50 days to go until the start of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda. The countdown continues to what many experts are predicting could be the greatest America’s Cup in the 166 year history of the competition for the oldest trophy international sport.
Posted on 7 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing drop wingsail in test session - Updated
The Swedish America's Cup Challenger Artemis Racing have dropped a wingsail The Swedish America's Cup Challenger Artemis Racing has dropped a wingsail and suffered catastrophic boat damage to their training and test boat in Bermuda today. The wingsail is believed to be a new one and to the AC50 shape and design. Updated with new photo and eye witness report
Posted on 4 Apr America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ concludes sailing program in NZ
After 21 days of sailing in the Hauraki Gulf, Emirates Team New Zealand has lowered its bold red wing sail in New Zealan After 21 days of sailing in the Hauraki Gulf, Emirates Team New Zealand has lowered its bold red wing sail in New Zealand for the final time with the focus immediately shifting to begin disassembling their race boat and get it ready to be packaged up for its Emirates flight to Bermuda.
Posted on 2 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy