America's Cup - Video from the Great Sound - May 23
by MyislandhomeBDA/Richard Gladwell on 23 May
Latest video coverage Bermuda's Great Sound as the teams sail in fresh breezes with two days to go to the start of racing.
Artemis Racing vs Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound racing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
However according to Predictwind.com the breeze will be gusting to over 30kts at race time (5.00pm local time) on Friday May 26, and unless the forecast changes, racing is unlikely to take place with a 24kt wind limit in place, and the Regatta Director has the discretion to lower that limit is conditions are deemed to be unsafe for sailing AC50's on the Great Sound.
These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. Multiply by a factor of four the duration of each of these videos, and you have an idea of the amount of time involved for Jason to bring you these every day. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here
May 23 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 1 :
May 23 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 2 :
May 23 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 3 :
May 23 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 4 :
May 23 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 5 :
May 23 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 6:
May 23 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 7:
May 23 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 8:
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154005