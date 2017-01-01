America's Cup - Video from the Great Sound - May 23

Artemis Racing vs Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound racing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ Artemis Racing vs Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound racing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

by MyislandhomeBDA/Richard Gladwell on 23 MayHowever according to Predictwind.com the breeze will be gusting to over 30kts at race time (5.00pm local time) on Friday May 26, and unless the forecast changes, racing is unlikely to take place with a 24kt wind limit in place, and the Regatta Director has the discretion to lower that limit is conditions are deemed to be unsafe for sailing AC50's on the Great Sound.