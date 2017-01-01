America's Cup - Video from the Great Sound - May 23

Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound racing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound racing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154002

by MyislandhomeBDA/Richard Gladwell today at 2:13 amSail-World's Richard Gladwell arrived in Bermuda on the night of May 23. Tomorrow May 24, is a national holiday - Bermuda Day - oddly enough, we hope to start coverage of the 35th America's Cup tomorrow, with there being 1 day and 19 hours left until the first race - according to Cup Countdown at Immigration in Bermuda.The media have started arriving, and getting a good going over including personal interviews for each by Immigration (they seemed very concerned that we weren't intending to leave - or stay a little bit longer than the Cup, for some reason.)