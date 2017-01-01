America's Cup - Video from the Great Sound - May 23
by MyislandhomeBDA/Richard Gladwell today at 2:13 am
Latest video coverage Bermuda's Great Sound as the teams in fresher breezes.
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound racing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Sail-World's Richard Gladwell arrived in Bermuda on the night of May 23. Tomorrow May 24, is a national holiday - Bermuda Day - oddly enough, we hope to start coverage of the 35th America's Cup tomorrow, with there being 1 day and 19 hours left until the first race - according to Cup Countdown at Immigration in Bermuda.
The media have started arriving, and getting a good going over including personal interviews for each by Immigration (they seemed very concerned that we weren't intending to leave - or stay a little bit longer than the Cup, for some reason.)
These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. Multiply by a factor of four the duration of each of these videos, and you have an idea of the amount of time involved for Jason to bring you these every day. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here
May 22 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 1 :
May 22 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 2:
May 22 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 3: Artemis v Emirates Team NZ :
May 22 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 4 : Awkward moments :
May 23 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 5:
May 23 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 6:
