America's Cup - Video from the Great Sound - May 21
by MyislandhomeBDA today at 12:34 pm
Video coverage from Bermuda's Great Sound as the teams train alone in the lighter breeze.
These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. Multiply by a factor of four the duration of each of these videos, and you have an idea of the amount of time involved for Jason to bring you these every day. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here
Emirates Team New Zealand back sailing on the Great Sound Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
May 21 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 1 :
May 21 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 2 :
May 21 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 3 :
May 21 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 4 :
May 21 - Great Sound, Bermuda - Part 5 :
