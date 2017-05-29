Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Umpires admit error in controversial win for Kiwis

by America's Cup Race Management/Sail-World.com today at 11:00 pm
Artemis Racing leads Emirates Team NZ as both simo-dive , Race 14 - Round Robin 1 - America's Cup 2017, May 29, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The Chief Umpire for the America's Cup says that on review a wrong call was made to penalise the Swedish Challenger

America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM), the independent organization that oversees the sporting and competitive rules of the America’s Cup, has announced its perspective on the contentious penalty given to Artemis Racing in race 14 of the first Round Robin stage of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers.

As has been seen in the first three days of racing in the 35th America’s Cup, the competition has been closer than ever. The outcome of each race is unpredictable and races are being won and lost by extremely fine margins. This means that the pressure on the umpires to make the correct calls is greater than ever before.



As in all sports, umpires are not infallible and on this occasion, even with the best sailing umpires in the world that are overseeing the 35th America’s Cup, they have admitted that their decision, on reflection, may have been different.

In an interview Richard Slater, ACRM’s Chief Umpire said, “When they were coming down to the final gate mark, with the information we had at the time, we had Artemis Racing on port, as the keep clear boat, and Emirates Team New Zealand on starboard, and our job is to be certain that Artemis Racing were keeping clear, and we weren’t at that time certain they were keeping clear.

“We have had a discussion, we have looked at other evidence, information and data, and I think if we were to go back in time and make that call, we would green that call and not penalize Artemis.”

Asked if that decision could be changed, Slater answered, “No, it is a field of play decision and the decision of the umpire stands.”

The results of race 14 of Round Robin 1 in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers stand.

Artemis Racing heads off Emirates Team New Zealand, with the umpire boat just visible to the left - Race 14 - Round Robin 1 - America's Cup 2017, May 29, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Artemis Racing heads off Emirates Team New Zealand, with the umpire boat just visible to the left - Race 14 - Round Robin 1 - America's Cup 2017, May 29, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

