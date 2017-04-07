Please select your home edition
Ensign - Bavaria C57 April 2017

America's Cup - Two wins apiece for Oracle and Softbank Team Japan

by America's Cup Media/Sail-World.com/nz today at 5:41 am
Day7 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Four of the six America’s Cup teams were back in practice race action on 15th May on the first day of the final week of practice racing before the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda starts on 26th May, and the results proved promising for Oracle Team USA and Softbank Team Japan

In near perfect conditions on Bermuda’s Great Sound, Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA showed their intentions early on with a dominant performance against Sir Ben Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR in race one.

Despite the British boat making a better start, Oracle Team USA quickly found their rhythm and were clearly ahead by the second windward mark, before widening their advantage to cross the finish line over a minute ahead of the British team.

Tom Slingsby, Oracle Team USA tactician and sailing team manager, commented after an 8 hour day on the water:
'It was a long day out there for us, but we wanted to make the most of it.

'We did a couple of races, got a couple of wins and then we did some tuning and tried some different tests. We got a lot of answers we needed.

'We know how much we've stepped up our game from the last race period and we see that everyone else has made a similar step. The rate of improvement is skyrocketing in this last month. Everyone is putting on all their race kit, the maneuvers are getting better and so the differences between the teams are getting smaller.'

Day6 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Day6 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/


Land Rover BAR returned to the water immediately for race two but their fortunes did not improve and they suffered a second successive defeat, this time at the hands of SoftBank Team Japan.

Again, the British boat made a strong start but their lack of straight-line speed proved their downfall as Softbank Team Japan, skippered by Dean Barker, gained a clear lead that they did not relinquish, finishing with a convincing victory.

The two victors of races one and two then faced off in race three in what would prove to be the closest contest of the afternoon.

Oracle Team USA and SoftBank Team Japan made even starts before the American sailed clear ahead after the windward mark.

It was a lead they did not give up, pressing home their advantage in the closing stages to finish clear of their Japanese rivals and remaining unbeaten for the day with back-to-back victories.

However, fresh from that defeat, SoftBank Team Japan returned to the race course to seal a somewhat routine second victory against a struggling Groupama Team France, who had been out for the entire afternoon but joined the racing action late on in the day.

Day5 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Day5 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/


SoftBank Team Japan Tactician and Sailing Team Director, Chris Draper: 'Everything's going really well. Like Iain Percy from Artemis Racing said the other day, I don't think the race scoring to date has flattered our performances, counting races we've missed, etc.

'We're really pleased with how it went today. We've not had a huge amount of days in the past 7-8 days and there's been some massive modifications to the boat. Big credit to our shore team that we went as well on the water as we did today. We only had 20 minutes of warm-up before the first race and it went well.'

However, it proved a difficult run for the French team, skippered by Franck Cammas.

Having got out of the starting box behind SoftBank Team Japan, Groupama Team Frances’s chances of winning were dealt a major blow as they suffered a big nose-dive in the run up to the first mark.

They did, however, manage to restart in their pursuit of SoftBank Team Japan, but the damage to their chances of victory had already been done with the incident all but ending any chance of a competitive contest between the two teams.

Day4 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Day4 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/


As the French team continued to struggle, SoftBank Team Japan eased over the finish line to take a second win from three races.

Meanwhile, Emirates Team New Zealand’s suffered a broken rudder before racing began. It was an old upper range rudder, and not one of the new blades as widely misreported.

The team successfully replaced the broken rudder an they made it back out onto the Great Sound to continue their own practice program late on in the afternoon.

Artemis Racing did not participate in the practice races whilst a number of upgrades are completed, but were out on the water on board Magic Blue, meaning all six teams were sailing, if not competing, on day one of the final week of practice racing.

Results from today

Race 1 GBR USA USA (Winner)

Race 2 JPN GBR JPN (Winner)

Race 3 USA JPN USA (Winner)

Race 4 JPN FRA JPN (Winner)

Day3 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Day3 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/


Day2 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Day2 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/


day1 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
day1 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/


Day8 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Day8 - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/

Related Articles

America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ break old rudder on Practice Day
Emirates Team New Zealand broke a rudder on the first day of Practice Racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda. Emirates Team New Zealand broke a rudder on the first day of Practice Racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda. The team confirmed to Sail-World that the rudders on for the sessions was an 'old up-range rudder'. The effect of the break is more an inconvenience to the team rather than the 'major setback' quoted in earlier ill-informed reports headlined in the New Zealand media.
Posted on 15 May America's Cup - Pirelli latest sponsor for Emirates Team New Zealand
Pirelli gets onboard Emirates Team New Zealand completing the team’s shortlist of highly committed brands Pirelli gets onboard Emirates Team New Zealand completing the team’s shortlist of highly committed brands for the 35th America's Cup. Pirelli, one of the world’s largest tyre manufactures, announcing its partnership with the team confirms once again to be at the forefront of international sports events.
Posted on 15 May Artemis Racing’s Iain Percy on the role of ACRM in 35th America’s Cup
Iain is worth listening to, especially with a subject as important as the rules and regulations of America’s Cup events In a recent video interview, Iain has given his thoughts on the role America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) and its Race Director Iain Murray have in the 35th America’s Cup, and explains why clear governance is so important in professional sport.
Posted on 15 May America's Cup - Videos from Bermuda - May 13 - New videos added
Ahead of the start of the final long Practice Session the America's Cup teams were out on the Great Sound in Bermuda Ahead of the start of the final long Practice Session the America's Cup teams were out on the Great Sound in Bermuda this time in lighter winds of 5-10kts. Oracle Team USA appear to be taking their use of cyclors to another stage, with the crew configuration changing downwind, from having four grinders working upwind, to using only three downwind plus tactician, Tom Slingsby pedalling.
Posted on 14 May America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand's crew jumps ship
Emirates Team New Zealand lost a man overboard while training on the Great Sound on Saturday. Emirates Team New Zealand lost a man overboard while training on the Great Sound on Saturday. The incident occurred as the crew began to set up for a manoeuvre, and the crew began moving across the boat, from the video it is not possible to positively identify the crew member, but it is likely to have been wingsail trimmer and skipper, Glenn Ashby.
Posted on 14 May America's Cup - Breeze hits 50kts in Bermuda
The six America's Cup teams were literally blown off the Great Sound as gale-force winds hit the Royal Dockyard, on Frid The six America's Cup teams were literally blown off the Great Sound as gale-force winds hit the Royal Dockyard, on Friday. Emirates Team New Zealand's meteorologist, Roger 'Clouds' Badham explains what happened and why, as winds hit 40kts from one direction, dropped to 5kts and then changed direction and picked up to 50kts.
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Coutts all but confirms Oracle Team USA adding cyclors
In the latest video blog from Bermuda, Oracle Team USA CEO, Russell Coutts is coy about the addition of cyclors In the latest video blog from Bermuda, Oracle Team USA CEO, Russell Coutts is coy about the addition of cyclors to Oracle Team USA's AC50, saying that the Defender is looking at additional grinding capacity. This involves adding a third grinding position into the AC50 rather than replacement of the existing pedestals.
Posted on 12 May America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas – Program of events announced
Hundreds of children from Bermuda and around the world will take part in this prestigious and fun series of events First on the schedule is the O’pen BIC class which will feature 32 boats in total, including six competitors from Bermuda and the remaining 26 from around the world, again all under 15 years years of age.
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Coutts coy about picking a Cup favorite
Russell Coutts doesn’t believe there’s an overwhelming favorite, not even two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. Russell Coutts has been watching practice races between the 50-foot, foiling catamarans. He said he’s impressed with Oracle Team USA, Artemis Racing of Sweden, SoftBank Team Japan and Emirates Team New Zealand, the hard-luck loser in the 2013 America’s Cup on San Francisco Bay. “I actually don’t think there is a clear favorite right now,” Coutts
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan explains why watts matter
Softbank Team Japan elaborates on the two systems and claims that while cycling may be the more powerful on paper A lot has been written and spoken since mid-February when Emirates Team NZ first revealed their pedal-powered grinding stations. The common currency between the leg and arm grinding is 'watts' - here Softbank Team Japan elaborates on the two systems and claims that while cycling may be the more powerful on paper, the real difference between the two is less, and less significant.
Posted on 12 May
