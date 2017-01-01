Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

America's Cup - Two more wins, two steps forward for Emirates Team NZ

by Hamish Hooper, Emirates Team NZ today at 4:33 am
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 4. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 7 & 8. Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
It’s match point for Emirates Team New Zealand at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda after a stunning performance against Oracle Team USA.

Peter Burling and his crew took out both races to go 6-1 up in the first to seven Match, but it was the way in which they won that is the talking point.

After, what was by their standards, an error-strewn race six yesterday, the Kiwis approached race seven today with lessons clearly well learned overnight.

In similar light conditions of 8-10 knots Burling controlled the start to go streaking round Mark 1 three seconds to the good. And by the end of the first upwind leg Emirates Team New Zealand led by 32”.

On the final downwind stretch the Kiwi boat was giving its fans a few nervous moments as Oracle found pressure and clawed 20” back.

They needn’t have worried. This was an astute tactical race by the Emirates Team New Zealand afterguard who were prepared to make sacrifices to keep it tight and controlled.

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 4. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 7 & 8. © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 4. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 7 & 8. © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


“We said last night that we had a few things to work on and we addressed a few of them today,” said Burling. “We tried to consolidate. We felt like we had minimal risk the whole race. Pretty happy with that.”

One commentator called it a “statement” race for Emirates Team New Zealand which used up the perfect adjective to describe the start of race 8.

In his most aggressive move of the Match so far Burling took the fight directly to Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill. He lined him up, hooked him and then left him dead in the water “both hulls in”, before lighting up Aotearoa to fly round mark one 14” clear.

It was the start of a nightmare race for Spithill who took Oracle over the boundary line for an unforced error that copped a penalty and in another poor mark rounding he sat the boat down again.

The Kiwis, meanwhile, were up and running on their way to another start-to-finish victory with a 30” margin and a 100 per cent fly time on the foils right round the track.

Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 4. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 7 & 8. © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Match Racing Day 4. Emirates Team New Zealand vs. Oracle Team USA races 7 & 8. © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


Even Spithill felt obliged to praise Emirates Team New Zealand performance saying: “Hats off to those guys today. They deserved to win the two races.”

Oracle’s plan is to continue learning lessons, come back stronger and take it one race at a time knowing they have beaten the Kiwis once in the Match so far.

For the Kiwis, skipper Glenn Ashby also had a familiar refrain: ”We’ve been in this situation before. There’s still a long way to go.

“We’re just going to look at tomorrow as another day. We’ve seen this movie before. Anything can happen and we are just going to keep focussing on what we can focus on, you know…sailing the boat well, keep pushing hard and just take tomorrow as it comes.”

Mondo Travel - Americas Cup - 5785BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand on match point
Day four of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, belonged firmly to Peter Burling and New Zealand team It is now Match point Emirates Team New Zealand. Day four of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, belonged firmly to Peter Burling and the New Zealand team who comfortably won the two scheduled races of the day, races seven and eight of the final stage of the 35th America’s Cup.
Posted today at 4:48 am America's Cup - Kiwis still have a job to do on the Great Sound
Day 4 of the Match for the 35th America's Cup followed a familiar script. Day 4 of the Match for the 35th America's Cup followed a familiar script. Emirates Team New Zealand won both starts, led Oracle Team USA around every mark, took two points, and has now won seven races.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry
In my live commentary of the racing I surmised that Oracle Team USA are using asymmetric foils as one of their changes I asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – More action shots from Day 3 by Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – Day 3 images by Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup - Racing expected to proceed on Day 4 of Match + Video
The breeze is up, at maybe the same strength as yesterday on Bermuda's Great Sound The breeze is up, at maybe the same strength as yesterday on Bermuda's Great Sound, and racing is expected to get under way on time. Two races are scheduled to be sailed with Race 7 probably being the crucial one for both teams.
Posted on 25 Jun Louis Vuitton America's Cup – Oracle take a win
Here is my recap of the third day of racing including my comparison of the quips from the press conference In summary, Oracle Team USA have used the five days off wisely and have definitely found some speed which made for a great day of racing on the water, and some awesome banter off the water! ETNZ and OTUSA are now all but even in the match up, but the Kiwis are still 4-1.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup - Images from Day 3 of the Match
Sail-World was in the water for Day 3 of the America's Cup Match - here's an image gallery of the day Sail-World was in the water for Day 3 of the America's Cup Match - here's an image gallery of the day of which Oracle Team USA got their first win.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup - An even day for Emirates Team New Zealand
It’s game on at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda with Emirates Team New Zealand out to a 4-1 lead It’s game on at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda with Emirates Team New Zealand out to a 4-1 lead over Team USA in the first to seven match - but with the Americans getting their first point on the board. Once again the boat that won the start won the race and in today’s first match up that was Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup - Finals Day 3 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Races five and six of the 35th America’s Cup were held today on Great Sound in Bermuda in 10 knots of wind. Races five and six of the 35th America’s Cup were held today on Great Sound in Bermuda in 10 knots of wind. The question on everyone’s mind was: Did Oracle Team USA find some speed to make this Cup competitive? The answer is yes!
Posted on 25 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy