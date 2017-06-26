Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Two months on from start of 35th Match + Video

by Emirates Team New Zealand today at 1:52 pm
Emirates Team New Zealand - Match, Day 5 - Finish Line - Race 9 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
To mark the passing of the two month milestone since the start of the 35th Match for the America's Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand have released this compilation from the series in Bermuda.

In the 54 marks rounded in nine races, Emirates Team New Zealand led around 49 of the 54.

