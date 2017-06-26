America's Cup - Two months on from start of 35th Match + Video

Emirates Team New Zealand - Match, Day 5 - Finish Line - Race 9 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team New Zealand - Match, Day 5 - Finish Line - Race 9 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 26, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Emirates Team New Zealand today at 1:52 pmIn the 54 marks rounded in nine races, Emirates Team New Zealand led around 49 of the 54.