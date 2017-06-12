America's Cup - Top 10 Moments in Bermuda - Artemis Racing + Video

by Artemis Racing today at 11:18 amSee the race with nine lead changes; Nathan Outteridge going overboard; The mark rounding with Softbank; Exteme racing; The support team; Iain Percy lets rip; The photo finish; A great foiling tack; and beating Oracle Team USA in two startsWith nine lead changes it is arguably one of the greatest America's Cup races in recent history. Thank you to Emirates Team New Zealand for the great battle