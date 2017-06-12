America's Cup - Top 10 Moments in Bermuda - Artemis Racing + Video
by Artemis Racing today at 11:18 am
Artemis Racing skipper, Nathan Outteridge takes us through the Swedish Team's top ten moments in the 35th America's Cup sailed on the Great Sound, Bermuda
Artemis Racing chases Emirates Team NZ - Challenger Finals, Day 16 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 12, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
See the race with nine lead changes; Nathan Outteridge going overboard; The mark rounding with Softbank; Exteme racing; The support team; Iain Percy lets rip; The photo finish; A great foiling tack; and beating Oracle Team USA in two starts
Moment #1 - Nine lead changes
With nine lead changes it is arguably one of the greatest America's Cup races in recent history. Thank you to Emirates Team New Zealand for the great battle
Moment #2 - Going overboard
Moment #3 - An action packed mark rounding against SoftBank Team Japan during our Challenger Playoffs Semi-Final
Moment #4 : The most extreme racing I've ever been involved in
Moment #5 : A tribute to our sensational support team in America's Cup
Moment #6 - 'I don't think anyone summed it up better than Iain Percy'
Moment #7 - This photo finish proves that it's never over, always keep fighting right up until the finish line.
Moment #8 - We had some great battles with SoftBank Team Japan, check out this 'glamour foiling tack' on the boundary
Moment #9 - This massive leeward skid almost cost us the race against Emirates Team New Zealand in the Challenger Final, check out America's Cup
Moment #10 - Two text book starts against Oracle Team USA :
