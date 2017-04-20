America's Cup - Tom Slingsby explains optimal ride height

Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - America's Cup Class (ACC) boats practice racing Austin Wong | ACEA Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - America's Cup Class (ACC) boats practice racing Austin Wong | ACEA

by Oracle Team USA/Sail-World.com on 25 AprDoes the old maxim with catamarans apply - that you are at your most efficient with the hull just clear of the water?At what point to AC50's start sliding sideways - like a Laser dinghy with its centreboard raised too high?2012 Olympic Gold medalist in the Laser and winning America's Cup tactician Tom Slingsby? walks us through the fine art of reaching optimal ride height in our America's Cup? Class boat.Video feature by John von Seeburg and Mike Herbener / Oracle Team USA