Please select your home edition
Edition
BIA 2017 Sydney 728x90 Sailing

America's Cup - The Auld Mug returns to Aotearoa

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 4:14 am
Emirates Team New Zealand - America's Cup arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The America's Cup arrived back in New Zealand around 11.00am on Wednesday morning, local time.

The Auld Mug was accompanied by over 50 team members after a non-stop flight from Dubai in an Emirates Airlines A380. A crowd of mostly friends and family were almost out-numbered by a large media contingent representing all the major news outlets and conglomerates.

After a welcome from the local iwi, Ngati Whatau Orakei, several members of the team spoke before breaking off for a major interview session mostly with television and radio news reporters.

Emirates Team New Zealand - the Emirates A380 with the America’s Cup aboard prepares to land - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - the Emirates A380 with the America’s Cup aboard prepares to land - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand accompanied by the America's Cup touches down in the Emirates A 380 - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand accompanied by the America's Cup touches down in the Emirates A 380 - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Grant Dalton Emirates Team New Zealand - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Grant Dalton Emirates Team New Zealand - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand pose for cameras - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand pose for cameras - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Gary Chapman, Emirates Airlines - Emirates Team New Zealand arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Gary Chapman, Emirates Airlines - Emirates Team New Zealand arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


It was Selfie City - Emirates Team New Zealand - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
It was Selfie City - Emirates Team New Zealand - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Media interviews - Emirates Team New Zealand - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Media interviews - Emirates Team New Zealand - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand - Media interrogation - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Media interrogation - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand - Blair Tuke - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Blair Tuke - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand - COO Kevin Shoebridge makes a point - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - COO Kevin Shoebridge makes a point - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand - Peter Burling - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Peter Burling - Arrival in Auckland, July 5, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ stops over in Dubai + Video
Carlo Borlenghi captures Emirates Team NZ's stop-over in Dubai with the America's Cup The new America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand, have gone the long way home from Bermuda - stopping off in Dubai, home of their naming sponsor, Emirates Airlines who has backed the team in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 America's Cup campaigns.
Posted on 4 Jul America's Cup - Bermuda provides initial impact estimate of 35th Cup
Bermuda's Minister of Economic Development has provided a public report on the economic benefits and fan attendance The office of Bermuda's Minister of Economic Development Dr. the Hon. Grant Gibbons has provided a public report on the economic benefits and fan attendance at the 2017 America's Cup regatta which was won by Emirates Team New Zealand on June 26, 2017. The event was the biggest international sports event held in Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory, which has a population of 65,000 at the 2010
Posted on 3 Jul America's Cup - Kiwi Government tips initial $5million into Cup champs
New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into Emirates Team New Zealand The New Zealand Prime Minister, Bill English, has announced that the New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand. As with the investment of the same amount, at the same stage of the 2017 campaign, the funding is labelled as being required to 'retain key staff'.
Posted on 3 Jul A Q&A with Jeff Robbins about AIS fences and the 35th America’s Cup
I interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn about their work keeping AC35’s racecourse safe. Sail-World interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn more about the work the company performed using AIS technology to help make Bermuda’s Great Sound safe for everyone during AC35, from the cruising boat full of Cup tourists to the Cup sailors who were rocketing by at 40-plus knots.
Posted on 1 Jul Hobie Junior Wave Regatta – Hobie Waves make a splash in Bermuda
Hailing from eight different countries, these kids were hand selected to represent their hometowns and compete While having the opportunity to compete in the regatta of a lifetime was the main draw, these sailors quickly found that teamwork, making new friends, learning about other cultures and feeling the excitement of the world was more important.
Posted on 30 Jun A look back at the America's Cup in Bermuda
Enjoy a full recap of the 35th America's Cup Re-Cap with the Nautical Channel! Enjoy a full recap of the 35th America's Cup Re-Cap with the Nautical Channel! We run you through the highlights of the qualifying, challenger and match rounds, all the way to the final result with racing footage and commentary!
Posted on 30 Jun America's Cup - Peter Burling on the key factors behind the Cup win
Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell caught up with Peter Burling at the fence around the Emirates Team NZ base A lot of attention has centred around Peter Burling, a double Olympic medalist, a multiple world champion and now an America's Cup champion - all by the age of 26 years. Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell caught up with him at the fence around the Emirates Team New Zealand base and asked what he thought the key factors were in the team's win?
Posted on 30 Jun America's Cup - Glenn Ashby - How the Lone Wolf won the America's Cup
Emirates Team New Zealand was cast in the role of being a 'Lone Wolf'. Late in 2016, when they refused to sign an agreement on how the next two America's Cups would be conducted, Emirates Team New Zealand was cast in the role of being a 'Lone Wolf'. The moniker has stuck with the team since then and has been the hallmark of a campaign that has struggled financially and has been forced to eke the most out of the resources that it does have.
Posted on 30 Jun Gladwell's Line - America's Cup returns to its new home and thinking
Emirates Team New Zealand's win in the 35th America's Cup ends 17-years of wandering in the AC wilderness Emirates Team New Zealand's win in the 35th America's Cup ends 17-years of wandering in the AC wilderness and will open a new era of America's Cup, New Zealand and World Sailing. A rookie crew won the most prestigious trophy in sailing, and one of the most difficult to win in any sport.
Posted on 29 Jun The 'hands' of the America's Cup 2017
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup 2017. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup 2017.
Posted on 29 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy