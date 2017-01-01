America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Wingsail twist explained - Video
by Oracle Team USA on 8 Mar
For the latest in Oracle Team USA's TechTuesday series wing trimmer Kyle Langford (AUS) explains very interesting if technically complex nuances of wingsail control. Video by Javier Salinas / Oracle Team US
Oracle Team USA - AC45-S in Bermuda in mid-late January 2017 Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
