America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Why AC50's sail bow down - Video
by Oracle Team USA today at 10:15 am
Why do the America's Cup Class catamarans sail with bow down trim?
Oracle Team USA - bow down trim during Practice Racing - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 Austin Wong | ACEA
It's a common question. Helmsman and Tactician Tom Slingsby provides a detailed answer in Oracle Team USA's #TechTuesday feature. Video by John von Seeburg & Mike Herbener / Oracle Team USA
