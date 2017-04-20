America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Why AC50's sail bow down - Video

Oracle Team USA - bow down trim during Practice Racing - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017

by Oracle Team USA today at 10:15 amIt's a common question. Helmsman and Tactician Tom Slingsby provides a detailed answer in Oracle Team USA's #TechTuesday feature. Video by John von Seeburg & Mike Herbener / Oracle Team USA