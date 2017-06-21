America's Cup - Teams keep low profile ahead of Match resumption

Emirates Team New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke wait for the prize giving at the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Bermuda June 21, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke wait for the prize giving at the Red Bull Youth America's Cup Bermuda June 21, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 7:27 amBermuda has been experiencing the weather typical for this time of the year - light winds, in marked contrast to the fresh conditions which dominated the Challenger Semi-Finals and Finals, and the Qualifier series.Lighter winds only really came into play on the final day of the Challenger Final - where Emirates Team New Zealand dominated Artemis Racing to take the series 5-2.Emirates Team New Zealand had Monday off, with Oracle Team USA, appearing to do the same. However the shed doors of both teams were shut - not allowing any view of what might be happening inside.Oracle Team USA sailed twice on Tuesday, with the second session running into the early evening and relatively light winds.



Both AC50's were out training again today, with Emirates Team New Zealand spending a lot of time at the top of the Great Sound, off Morgans Point where the Artemis Racing base is located. The team appeared to be testing new gear with the AC50 stopping near the top for an extended period - usually a sign that adjustments or alterations are being done by the shore support team.



When Oracle Team USA launched yesterday there were no signs of major changes to the AC50, and the expectation is that the Defender's configuration is being refined and tweaked rather than dramatic change being undertaken.



The teams are expected to sail again tomorrow, Thursday.



Moderate winds are forecast for Thursday and Friday, before turning lighter on Saturday and then increasing back to moderate strength 12-16kts on Sunday and the same for Monday and Tuesday.





























