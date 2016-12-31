Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

America's Cup - Team NZ return fire at Coutts' social media bullets

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 11:11 am
Emirates Team New Zealand sail their America's Cup Class race boat for the second day in Auckland New Zealand, when it was claimed by ACEA that the team had broken a daggerboard Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand have corrected the allegations made by America's Cup organisers in a media release on Thursday (NZT) over the team's daggerboard use.

The release was later confirmed to have come from the America's Cup Events Authority, a body protected from criticism by teams or team members under the Protocol covering the 35th America's Cup.

In the release, republished by America's Cup Events Authority and Oracle Team USA CEO Sir Russell Coutts on his Facebook page, it was revealed that Emirates Team NZ had an issue with daggerboards on their second day of sailing their new AC50 yacht on February 15, 2017.

There had been no announcement or comment by Team New Zealand on the incident at the time, six weeks previously or subsequently.

The ACEA release appeared to be trying to make the point that Emirates Team New Zealand was using a Protocol Change to keep sailing for which they had refused to support last November.

Emirates Team New Zealand sailing their AC50 on the Waitemata harbour, four weeks into their Auckland testing program © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing their AC50 on the Waitemata harbour, four weeks into their Auckland testing program © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com


In fact, the team claimed they were using a year old Protocol change (December 2015) ETNZ had supported, which said in part:

35.10(f): If a Daggerboard referred to in Article 35.10 (a)(i) is unintentionally damaged and unable to be repaired within an acceptable timeframe, a Competitor may be allowed to use an existing Non-AC Class Daggerboard for sailing and testing (but not racing) that has been counted under that Competitor’s allocation in Article 35.10(a)(ii).

The Protocol goes on to make it clear that the administration of daggerboard changes is handled by the Measurement Committee, a body which falls under America's Cup Race Management an independent body, funded by the competing teams.

That raised questions as to why ACEA was making a comment and revealing information on competitors that was not in the public domain and not in their purview either.

The New Zealand team commented on Sir Russell's Facebook page immediately below his publication of the ACEA media release:

Just to clarify a few things which appear to be muddied here:

- The Protocol amendment, which we voted for that allows teams to use test boards while they repair race boards that have been damaged was made all the way back in December 2015 – 15 months ago.

- The post above is misleading in implying that it is ironic that we voted against the very separate and very recent rule change allowing teams to build spare replacement race boards.

- Two very separate issues, which shouldn't be mixed up

One of Oracle Team USA’s AC72 foils under max test load - prior to the 2013 America's Cup © Neil Wilkinson - OTUSA
One of Oracle Team USA’s AC72 foils under max test load - prior to the 2013 America's Cup © Neil Wilkinson - OTUSA


The team was making the simple point that they had broken daggerboards but were using a Protocol Change for which they had voted and not those cited in the ACEA release and republished on the OTUSA CEO's Facebook page.

Coutts' hit-out on Facebook was the second in five days causing many in the media to wonder if this Trump-like approach to communication is the way it will be for the duration of the 35th America's Cup.

Judging by the adverse reaction to the two pieces in social media, New Zealand's only living Sailing Knight has done what only USA's Dennis Conner could do before - which is to unite the Team New Zealand fans behind their team.

Three members of Oracle Team USA crew echoed their CEO, republishing Coutts' first statement with some opening comments of their own. One addressing his comments to 'all those people who read the crap NZ media put out or the lies Sail-World publishes.'

Certainly, there seems to be no shortage of alternate facts in this latest release or the earlier one of March 25.

Facebook exchange between Russell Coutts and Emirates Team NZ © Facebook
Facebook exchange between Russell Coutts and Emirates Team NZ © Facebook


The Facebook sledging would appear to by-pass for the draconian provisions of Article 63.1 of the Protocol which threatens fines ranging up to $250,000 for teams or individuals that attack or make disparaging comments about ACEA and a myriad of people and events associated with the America's Cup Events Authority.

Under the Protocol, it is not prohibited for teams and individuals to made adverse comments about each other, and they can do so apparently without the risk of penalty or sanction.

Sledging is part of the on and off the water antics of most sports and America's Cup has never been any different, and indeed has led the way on occasions.

It would seem that ACEA can also have a crack at teams and individuals with impunity but can invoke the protection of Article 63.1 if the teams respond to the organiser's taunts via social media or otherwise.

To date the what had appeared to be rather a dull America's Cup in which everyone either got along or had to suffer in silence.

This week the needle seems to have come back into the 35th America's Cup, and the previously very chummy event is probably better for it.

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

It’s all moving on…
The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. The starting point was seeing that Phaedo3 had taken Line Honours in the Newport Harbour YC Cabo Race. I am still thinking about Miles Seddon’s great material about what is like on board from So What’s It Really like? True, he was not there for this run down the West coast of the North American landmass, but it is a little akin to his ‘spray back vortex’, the vacuum caused by the incredible feats
Posted on 20 Mar MYC Helly Hansen Women's Challenge 2017 - Crosbie Lorimer Images
In what is fast becoming a tradition, the Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge keelboat races started off In what is fast becoming a tradition, the Manly Yacht Club Helly Hansen Women's Challenge keelboat races started off in wet weather today (Sunday), before clearing to a fine afternoon. The fleet of 23 yachts enjoyed moderate 15-18 knot east nor'easterlies for their harbour course. Little Nico, skippered by Sonja Walters, with Katie Spithill at the helm, relished the downwind running
Posted on 19 Mar New Pacific 52 class makes its debut in San Francisco
The first of two new-build Pacific 52's from Auckland's Cookson Boats is now sailing in San Francisco. The first of two new-build Pacific 52's from Auckland's Cookson Boats is now sailing in San Francisco. Invisible Hand for San Francisco's Frank Slootman replaces his earlier RP63 of the same name. She will soon be joined by a second Cookson build, Bad Pack (Tom Holthus) from the same moulds. A third, RIO 52 is for RIO 100 supermaxi owner Manouch Moshayedi.
Posted on 18 Mar Securely moored to the quay, or cast adrift?
With boating, you have to cast the lines off in order to go and get into it. With boating, you have to cast the lines off in order to go and get into it. However, when it comes to your insurer, you kind of expect that they’re going to be as bound to you as the standing rigging is to the mast, the ring frames to the hull, or the engine mounts to the runners, and the propellers to the shafts, skegs and cutlass bearings. Whom would you rather be insured with?
Posted on 15 Mar So what’s it really like?
For ages now, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and 24-hour runs For ages now, well it seems like that anyway, these editorials have talked about multihull this, record that, outrageous boat speed and incredible 24-hour runs. In their own very unique way they totally represent the technical avant-garde, and thank God for that. Where would we be without their impressive shapes, wonderful rigs, and now of course, foiling magic.
Posted on 6 Mar America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ give first look at the pedaling AC50
Emirates Team New Zealand formally christened their new AC50 America's Cup Challenger on a rainy Auckland afternoon. Emirates Team New Zealand formally christened their new AC50 America's Cup Challenger on a rainy Auckland afternoon. The team has been sailing for the previous two days making news headlines after it was revealed in Sail-World.com that the AC50 would become only the second yacht in America's Cup history to use pedal power.
Posted on 16 Feb America's Cup - Kiwis sign Olympic Cyclist for the Tour de Bermuda
Ttop cyclist Simon van Velthooven, a 2012 Olympic Bronze cycling medallist had been signed by the America's Cup team Emirates Team New Zealand put in a second foiling display on Auckland's Waitemata harbour ahead of the official launching of their AC50 tomorrow. With brighter skies the cycling team took their places on the pedalstals and used leg power to provide the hydraulic pressure necessary to run the AC50's control systems for the foils and wingsail.
Posted on 15 Feb Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Suck it up, sunshine!
The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour The 72nd start of the iconic blue water classic had 300,000 spectators lining the foreshores of Sydney Harbour, another two million watching on TV, and the constant buzz and whir of media helicopters overhead. 88 boats, from Australia, USA, UK, Germany, Sweden, Russia, Japan, Korea, China, oh and New Zealand, had lined up on three start lines.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - More merriment on the airwaves
Here are more examples of merriment on the airwaves between the boats and Hobart Race Control So on December 29, 2016, after the River Derwent had let just three boats home (Perpetual Loyal, Giacomo and Scallywag, all inside the old race record, she went to sleep for a lot of the day. This made it frustrating for the sailors, some of whom saw the lighter side. So after seeing some of those in Dark & Stormy, here are more examples of merriment on the airwaves between the boats and HRC
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 Sydney Hobart Race-Dark and stormy, well because it is Dark and Stormy
Proving that there is a lighter side to the frustrations that is a race to Hobart Well it is now dark and the rain 'storms' have passed, but proving that there is a lighter side to the frustrations that is a race to Hobart, the custom Murray 37, Dark & Stormy had a wonderful exchange on the radio. Quite possibly it was co-owner and Navigator Terry Courts on the VHF in the super-frank exchange with Hobart Race Control at around 1928hrs on 29/12/16.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy