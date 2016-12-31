America's Cup - Team NZ return fire at Coutts' social media bullets

Emirates Team New Zealand sail their America's Cup Class race boat for the second day in Auckland New Zealand, when it was claimed by ACEA that the team had broken a daggerboard Emirates Team New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand sail their America's Cup Class race boat for the second day in Auckland New Zealand, when it was claimed by ACEA that the team had broken a daggerboard Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 11:11 amThe release was later confirmed to have come from the America's Cup Events Authority, a body protected from criticism by teams or team members under the Protocol covering the 35th America's Cup.In the release, republished by America's Cup Events Authority and Oracle Team USA CEO Sir Russell Coutts on his Facebook page, it was revealed that Emirates Team NZ had an issue with daggerboards on their second day of sailing their new AC50 yacht on February 15, 2017.There had been no announcement or comment by Team New Zealand on the incident at the time, six weeks previously or subsequently.The ACEA release appeared to be trying to make the point that Emirates Team New Zealand was using a Protocol Change to keep sailing for which they had refused to support last November.



In fact, the team claimed they were using a year old Protocol change (December 2015) ETNZ had supported, which said in part:



35.10(f): If a Daggerboard referred to in Article 35.10 (a)(i) is unintentionally damaged and unable to be repaired within an acceptable timeframe, a Competitor may be allowed to use an existing Non-AC Class Daggerboard for sailing and testing (but not racing) that has been counted under that Competitor’s allocation in Article 35.10(a)(ii).



The Protocol goes on to make it clear that the administration of daggerboard changes is handled by the Measurement Committee, a body which falls under America's Cup Race Management an independent body, funded by the competing teams.



That raised questions as to why ACEA was making a comment and revealing information on competitors that was not in the public domain and not in their purview either.



The New Zealand team commented on Sir Russell's Facebook page immediately below his publication of the ACEA media release:



Just to clarify a few things which appear to be muddied here:



- The Protocol amendment, which we voted for that allows teams to use test boards while they repair race boards that have been damaged was made all the way back in December 2015 – 15 months ago.



- The post above is misleading in implying that it is ironic that we voted against the very separate and very recent rule change allowing teams to build spare replacement race boards.



- Two very separate issues, which shouldn't be mixed up







The team was making the simple point that they had broken daggerboards but were using a Protocol Change for which they had voted and not those cited in the ACEA release and republished on the OTUSA CEO's Facebook page.



Coutts' hit-out on Facebook was the second in five days causing many in the media to wonder if this Trump-like approach to communication is the way it will be for the duration of the 35th America's Cup.



Judging by the adverse reaction to the two pieces in social media, New Zealand's only living Sailing Knight has done what only USA's Dennis Conner could do before - which is to unite the Team New Zealand fans behind their team.



Three members of Oracle Team USA crew echoed their CEO, republishing Coutts' first statement with some opening comments of their own. One addressing his comments to 'all those people who read the crap NZ media put out or the lies Sail-World publishes.'



Certainly, there seems to be no shortage of alternate facts in this latest release or the earlier one of March 25.







The Facebook sledging would appear to by-pass for the draconian provisions of Article 63.1 of the Protocol which threatens fines ranging up to $250,000 for teams or individuals that attack or make disparaging comments about ACEA and a myriad of people and events associated with the America's Cup Events Authority.



Under the Protocol, it is not prohibited for teams and individuals to made adverse comments about each other, and they can do so apparently without the risk of penalty or sanction.



Sledging is part of the on and off the water antics of most sports and America's Cup has never been any different, and indeed has led the way on occasions.



It would seem that ACEA can also have a crack at teams and individuals with impunity but can invoke the protection of Article 63.1 if the teams respond to the organiser's taunts via social media or otherwise.



To date the what had appeared to be rather a dull America's Cup in which everyone either got along or had to suffer in silence.



This week the needle seems to have come back into the 35th America's Cup, and the previously very chummy event is probably better for it.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152777