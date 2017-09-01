Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Switch to monohulls is a step back – Jimmy Spithill

by Newshub today at 11:11 am
An America's Cup shift back to monohulls could be a step in the wrong direction, at least that's what two-time winning skipper Jimmy Spithill thinks.

The 38-year-old, currently promoting his book Chasing the Cup: My America's Cup Journey in New Zealand, famously broke Kiwi hearts by leading Oracle Team USA to a comeback victory over Emirates Team NZ in 2013 off San Francisco.

The New Zealanders gained a measure of revenge earlier this year, sweeping aside the holders 8 wins-1win to wrest away the Auld Mug and gain control over the immediate future of the regatta.

Last week, Team NZ announced they intend to scrap the multihull format made popular by Spithill's outfit, reverting back to a more traditional design, but the Australian isn't convinced it will match the excitement of the AC 50 catamarans.

'We have come from the most amazing boats in the world,' Spithill told RadioLIVE's Andrew Gourdie.

'It's really tough to think about [not] sailing these things. Whether you win or lose, you feel like you are ready to go into some sort of clinic. How do you beat that adrenaline?'

Spithill questions if the decision to switch boats involved the whole team.

'The thing is, did the guys on board the boat [Team New Zealand] that went out there onto that battlefield, did they get a say or a vote on this next boat?'

This is far from the first time the brash Australian has had a difference of opinion with Team New Zealand boss Grant Dalton.

The 60-year-old Kiwi fired a brutal shot at his rival less than an hour after the Cup win in Bermuda, telling reporters he 'couldn't care less' about what emotions Spithill was dealing with following the loss.

This subtle (and not so subtle) five-year war of words between the two syndicates originated in San Francisco, where Spithill delighted in tormenting his wilting opponents, on and off the water.

Regardless, Spithill said he had total admiration for the courage and fight that Dalton showed in getting up off the canvas, but was quick to point out that he played only a minor role in the Kiwis winning back the silverware.

'For me, it was a mutual respect that I have always displayed to fellow competitors. Whether you win or lose, you always go up and shake their hand.

'Grant is entitled to his own opinion and how he approaches it, but remember also, Grant wasn't on the boat this time.

'I give him the respect that he came back and got it done, I think you just have to. To go through that loss, he would have copped a lot of backlash here [New Zealand], so you just have to respect that.

'Clearly, we don't see eye-to-eye on a lot of topics, but like I said, I respect all of my competitors, and anyone who can go through that and overcome like that, they earn my full respect.'

The Bermuda event proved to be a commercial and broadcast success, with the coverage recently claiming an Emmy Award, beating out the likes of the NFL Superbowl and NBA finals.

With events running alongside the America's Cup regatta, such as the Youth America's Cup and world series, Spithill believes the bar has been set really high for New Zealand to match, come 2021.

'Look at what Larry Ellison and Russell Coutts created,' Spithill said. 'Who would ever have thought that stadium sailing would actually work?

'Going to all these different countries and markets for the world series events, so many people who aren't America's Cup fans were watching, because of the event that Larry and Russell created.

'Having said that, I think New Zealand is a fantastic venue to hold an America's Cup.

'Just like the Rugby World Cup, it is going to be huge in New Zealand, because people are so passionate sailing is a way of life here.'

With speculation that Ellison will pull the plug on Oracle Team USA for future events, the Sydney-born Spithill is in a state of America's Cup limbo.

For the rest of this story click here

