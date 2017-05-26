America's Cup - Strong winds forecast for Race Day 1 of Qualifiers

Artemis Racing (SWE) sailing on the Great Sound, earlier this week, May 2017 Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing Artemis Racing (SWE) sailing on the Great Sound, earlier this week, May 2017 Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing http://www.sandervanderborch.com

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 4:25 pmAccording to the latest update from Predictwind winds are expected to be gusting to 30kts - well above the allowed limit of 24kts - or less if the Regatta Director has concerns for the safety of the AC50 which are the America's Cup Class for the 35th Match.The cause of the high winds appears to be a low and an associated front passing NE up the coastline before existing around New York and heading out into the Atlantic.Not all the feeds are in agreement as to the strength - but all are showing gusts in excess of 30kts at race time.The path of the front could alter over the next 48 hours and winds could ease as a result. Light to moderate conditions are forecast for the next four days, and there seems to be no reason at this stage as to why the racing would not proceed.While local fans may be a little disappointed to lose the first race day, they will be thankful for the rain which is forecast with the passing of the front. Bermuda is entirely dependent for rain water catchment for its water supply.





Racing is scheduled to get underway at 5.00pm local time and run to 7.00pm local time. On all other days racing gets underway at 2.00pm.



A copy of the race schedule and pairings can be seen by clicking here

