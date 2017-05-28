Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Strong day 2 for Emirates Team New Zealand

by Hamish Hooper, Emirates Team on 28 May
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 1 - Race 11 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Land Rover BAR (GBR) Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Race Day 2 for Emirates Team New Zealand was about getting down to business, with two big races against Softbank Team Japan and Land Rover BAR respectively

In race 9 against the Japanese Emirates Team New Zealand entered on starboard and both boats stayed apart until 30 seconds to the start, duelling down below the pin-end layline. Peter Burling held the Japanese out but Softbank Team Japan was quicker to accelerate and beat the kiwi boat to the first mark, leaving Emirates Team New Zealand with plenty of work to get back out in front.

Emirates Team New Zealand rounded the bottom mark just 4 seconds behind the Dean-Barker skippered Softbank Team Japan and opted to tack away early prompting Softbank to cover and head up the first upwind leg getting the pick of wind shifts.

Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 11 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Land Rover BAR (GBR) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 11 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Land Rover BAR (GBR) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


Emirates Team New Zealand rounded the top mark just 0:03 seconds behind and setting up for an important downwind run. Mid way down both boats were bow to bow, the kiwis crossing just astern of Softbank Team Japan.

It was metre for metre up the second upwind leg.But a split engineered by Emirates Team New Zealand to get out of phase with the Japanese opened the door for the Kiwis and allowed the team to cross ahead and lead comfortably around the final top mark. That’s where they stayed, eventually crossing the finish line 0:33 ahead of Barker and his Softbank Team Japan.

“It was a tough race, we had a pretty good start but were just a fraction slow to accelerate because we were close to the start line and they just got over the top of us.” said Skipper Glenn Ashby.

“From there it was just all about keeping composed tactically and focusing on every manoeuvre and making them clean and making the most of every opportunity. These young guys onboard are very cool, and our powerhouses were giving it everything and our chance came to get ahead.”



Emirates Team New Zealand were quick to refocus for another big race for race 11 against Land Rover BAR who have showed rapid improvement over the past few days.

It wasn't the start the kiwis were seeking with Helmsman Peter Burling entering the start box early and copping a penalty. That meant they had to start two boat- lengths behind Land Rover BAR, which is precisely what happened allowing the British boat to round the first mark ahead.

By the bottom of the first run, though, the kiwi boat had eaten into Land Rover BAR’s advantage through sheer downwind boat speed. The Kiwis then taking the lead by entering the bottom mark zone just ahead and inside with room, a clean rounding seeing them get the bright red OMEGA bow in front.

Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 9 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. SoftBank Team Japan (JPN) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 9 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. SoftBank Team Japan (JPN) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


From there Emirates Team New Zealand were clinical in sailing the remainder of the race, extending all the way around the track eventually finishing 1:28 ahead of Land Rover BAR.

“We wanted to put in a strong performance today, they were both key races so happy to take away two more points. But really we still feel we have plenty to improve on, and we are making the most of every minute of racing we can get at the moment because we havent had much of it. So we are looking forward to tomorrow.” concluded Glenn Ashby

Emirates Team New Zealand is scheduled to race the Swedish team Artemis Racing tomorrow in race 15, the second race of the day to round out the first round robin series of races.

Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 9 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. SoftBank Team Japan (JPN) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 9 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. SoftBank Team Japan (JPN) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand


28/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 9 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. SoftBank Team Japan (JPN) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand
28/05/17 Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers
Round Robin 1 - Race 9 - Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. SoftBank Team Japan (JPN) © Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand



