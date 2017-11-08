Please select your home edition
Zhik ZKG

America's Cup - State of the Cup debate - differing views on the AC75

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 8:49 pm
Sailing Illustrated's Tom Ehman debates the merits of the AC75 with Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell . ..
Replay of Wednesday (NZT) this morning's 90 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell, editor of Sail-World.com/nz

Both have been covering or involved in the America's Cup since the 1980's and often have differing views on many issues with the America's Cup and other facets of sailing.

This time they argue merits of the AC75 announced the day before. Gladwell relays some of the points from a 30 minute interview he conducted with Emirates Team New Zealand's Design Chief, Dan Bernasconi based on a call late the previous night (NZT) while Bernasconi was in UK.

There's also a quick update on Gladwell's book Lone Wolf - the story of Emirates Team New Zealand's stunned the World - which looks to set to be the most popular sporting book in New Zealand for 2017.

International readers can purchase a print version from a NZ internet retailer such as MightyApe.co.nz as it may take a while to get print copies through the systems to international retailers.

