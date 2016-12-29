America's Cup - Stadium sell out for final weekend of the Match

Oracle Team USA Ian Roman/TEAMORIGIN Oracle Team USA Ian Roman/TEAMORIGIN www.ianroman.com

by America's Cup Media on 22 JanToday the America’s Cup Event Authority has announced that tickets for Grandstand seating and for all official Spectator Boats have sold out for the 24th and 25th June, the final weekend of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.Demand for Grandstand and official Spectator Boat tickets has been high so prospective ticket purchasers are advised to go to here to secure the remaining available ticket packages.The public still has the opportunity to purchase a range of other spectator experiences for the 24th / 25th June weekend, including general admission to the America’s Cup Village, access to the Gosling’s Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar and passes for the Longtail Lounge VIP hospitality. You can also still register your boat to secure a place in the allocated public viewing area on the Great Sound.“The 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda is going to be the best yet“ said Russell Coutts, America’s Cup CEO and the most successful sailor in America’s Cup history.Tickets for the 35th America’s Cup have been selling well, to Bermudians and to people around the world.“The number of tickets already sold confirms there is significant interest in the events that will take place in Bermuda in May and June, and with what lies in store, I am not surprised. Competition for the oldest trophy in international sport is shaping up to be one of the most hard fought, competitive events ever.“Bermuda’s Great Sound is an incredible race venue that will provide fantastic conditions for these top sailors and in the America’s Cup Village we have the perfect hub for all the fun and entertainment on offer from May 26th until June 27th. We cannot wait for the party to begin!”