Please select your home edition
Edition
Ensign - Bavaria C57 April 2017

America's Cup - Splash and Crash on Day 1 of Practice Session 5

by Richard Gladwell and MyislandhomeBDA today at 7:47 am
Oracle Team USA - Practice Session 5, Day 1 - May 15, 2017, Great Sound Bermuda ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Practice racing got underway in the final long session ahead of the start of the America's Cup Qualifiers, next week.

As with the previous sessions the full fleet did not participate - with Artemis Racing (SWE) electing to trial some new developments and Emirates Team New Zealand smashing a rudder before racing could get underway.

After replacing the appendage the team elected to train alone.

Fresh conditions prevailed for the racing - which are not expected for the America's Cup regatta, when lighter winds are expected.

While lighter winds are expected for the remaining four days of the Practice Session, they are expected to still be in the 10-12 kt range, with some of the feeds produced by www.predictwind.com!Predictwind being lighter. Today is expected to have been the freshest day of the five day session.

The Practice Session was notable for some spectacular splashdowns by Emirates Team New Zealand and Groupama Team France. The Kiwi nosedive was triggered by the structural failure of an old rudder when sailing at high speed. If nothing else the incident proved to the skeptics that the cyclors grinding on their bike pedestals were not easily displaced and remained in position during the incident.

There was no apparent reason for the French water-show - it being similar to an earlier incident when the hydrofoils appeared to cavitate and lose their grip on the water.

The videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here

Practice Session 5, Day 1 - Part 1 - May 15, 2017 :



Practice Session 5, Day 1 - Part 2 - ETNZ - May 15, 2017 :



Practice Session 5, Day 1 - Part 3 - Groupama - May 15, 2017 :

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Protector - 660 x 82Wildwind 2016 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Two wins apiece for Oracle and Softbank Team Japan
Four of the six America’s Cup teams were back in practice race action on the first day of practice racing Four of the six America’s Cup teams were back in practice race action on 15th May on the first day of the final week of practice racing before the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda starts on 26th May, and the results proved promising for Oracle Team USA and Softbank Team Japan
Posted today at 5:41 am America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ break old rudder on Practice Day
Emirates Team New Zealand broke a rudder on the first day of Practice Racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda. Emirates Team New Zealand broke a rudder on the first day of Practice Racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda. The team confirmed to Sail-World that the rudders on for the sessions was an 'old up-range rudder'. The effect of the break is more an inconvenience to the team rather than the 'major setback' quoted in earlier ill-informed reports headlined in the New Zealand media.
Posted on 15 May Artemis Racing’s Iain Percy on the role of ACRM in 35th America’s Cup
Iain is worth listening to, especially with a subject as important as the rules and regulations of America’s Cup events In a recent video interview, Iain has given his thoughts on the role America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) and its Race Director Iain Murray have in the 35th America’s Cup, and explains why clear governance is so important in professional sport.
Posted on 15 May America's Cup - Videos from Bermuda - May 13 - New videos added
Ahead of the start of the final long Practice Session the America's Cup teams were out on the Great Sound in Bermuda Ahead of the start of the final long Practice Session the America's Cup teams were out on the Great Sound in Bermuda this time in lighter winds of 5-10kts. Oracle Team USA appear to be taking their use of cyclors to another stage, with the crew configuration changing downwind, from having four grinders working upwind, to using only three downwind plus tactician, Tom Slingsby pedalling.
Posted on 14 May America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand's crew jumps ship
Emirates Team New Zealand lost a man overboard while training on the Great Sound on Saturday. Emirates Team New Zealand lost a man overboard while training on the Great Sound on Saturday. The incident occurred as the crew began to set up for a manoeuvre, and the crew began moving across the boat, from the video it is not possible to positively identify the crew member, but it is likely to have been wingsail trimmer and skipper, Glenn Ashby.
Posted on 14 May America's Cup - Breeze hits 50kts in Bermuda
The six America's Cup teams were literally blown off the Great Sound as gale-force winds hit the Royal Dockyard, on Frid The six America's Cup teams were literally blown off the Great Sound as gale-force winds hit the Royal Dockyard, on Friday. Emirates Team New Zealand's meteorologist, Roger 'Clouds' Badham explains what happened and why, as winds hit 40kts from one direction, dropped to 5kts and then changed direction and picked up to 50kts.
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Coutts all but confirms Oracle Team USA adding cyclors
In the latest video blog from Bermuda, Oracle Team USA CEO, Russell Coutts is coy about the addition of cyclors In the latest video blog from Bermuda, Oracle Team USA CEO, Russell Coutts is coy about the addition of cyclors to Oracle Team USA's AC50, saying that the Defender is looking at additional grinding capacity. This involves adding a third grinding position into the AC50 rather than replacement of the existing pedestals.
Posted on 12 May America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas – Program of events announced
Hundreds of children from Bermuda and around the world will take part in this prestigious and fun series of events First on the schedule is the O’pen BIC class which will feature 32 boats in total, including six competitors from Bermuda and the remaining 26 from around the world, again all under 15 years years of age.
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Coutts coy about picking a Cup favorite
Russell Coutts doesn’t believe there’s an overwhelming favorite, not even two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. Russell Coutts has been watching practice races between the 50-foot, foiling catamarans. He said he’s impressed with Oracle Team USA, Artemis Racing of Sweden, SoftBank Team Japan and Emirates Team New Zealand, the hard-luck loser in the 2013 America’s Cup on San Francisco Bay. “I actually don’t think there is a clear favorite right now,” Coutts
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan explains why watts matter
Softbank Team Japan elaborates on the two systems and claims that while cycling may be the more powerful on paper A lot has been written and spoken since mid-February when Emirates Team NZ first revealed their pedal-powered grinding stations. The common currency between the leg and arm grinding is 'watts' - here Softbank Team Japan elaborates on the two systems and claims that while cycling may be the more powerful on paper, the real difference between the two is less, and less significant.
Posted on 12 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy