America's Cup - Spithill says valuable lessons learned this week

by Oracle Team USA today at 12:08 pm
Oracle Team USA still has plenty of work ahead of them in the 2017 America's Cup Oracle Team USA media
Oracle Team USA finished the latest practice week on a positive note with two wins in three starts in Friday’s races.

The end of the week saw moderate 10-knot Southerly conditions similar to what many are predicting for the America’s Cup race period in June.

But earlier in the week, the winds were often closer to 20 knots, from the east, making for challenging conditions.

“We learned a lot this week,” said ORACLE TEAM USA skipper Jimmy Spithill. “On Wednesday, we were the only team out there with the wind well above 20 knots, so we learned a bit about how hard we could push in the heavy stuff and did numerous laps.

“Yesterday we still had strong conditions. We had a difficult gybe in a race against Artemis and a few of the stress alarms on the boat went off, so we came in to check a few things. As it turned out, nothing was damaged, but it meant we lost a bit of race time.

“But today was great. We’re still on our high-speed boards (heavy air boards) and even though we were a bit out of range for them in today’s conditions, we managed to have some good races, and some interesting line-ups outside of racing. We gathered a lot of useful information to feed into the design team.

“On the sailing side, we’ve been happier with our crew work. We’re trying to do a few things in our playbook differently and the guys have really responded well to the challenge.

'Also good to see Dean Barker and SoftBank Team Japan, beating TNZ and Peter Burling by a healthy margin in their race today.

“The forecast is pretty light over the next few days, so we’re going to take a bit of time to make some scheduled upgrades before we sail again early next week.

“There’s still a lot of potential left untapped in our boat and crew work and as of today we have exactly four weeks to unlock as much of it as we can before the first race of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers. There won’t be a lot of down time!”
America's Cup - Artemis Racing emerging as Cup favorites
Out on Bermuda's Great Sound Artemis Racing are emerging as contenders to win the America's Cup Out on Bermuda's Great Sound, on a fast catamaran named Magic Blue, Iain Percy and his mates with Artemis Racing are emerging as contenders to win the America's Cup while honoring the memory of Andrew 'Bart' Simpson, who was killed in a training accident four years ago. Artemis is keeping Simpson in mind while quickly finding the sea legs it didn't get the chance to develop in the 2013 regatta.
Posted today at 12:20 pm America's Cup - All six teams race together for the first time
All six America’s Cup teams taking part for the first time on the racecourse that will be used in the 35th America’s Cup More America’s Cup Class (ACC) practice racing has been taking place on Bermuda’s Great Sound, now with all six America’s Cup teams taking part for the first time on the racecourse that will be used in the 35th America’s Cup. Emirates Team New Zealand were the last team to arrive in the home of the 35th America’s Cup and raced for the first time today with a 2-2 win/loss record.
Posted today at 2:55 am 28th May announced as the America’s Cup Endeavour Day
The America’s Cup Endeavour Program is the America’s Cup’s ambitious youth sailing and educational program The America’s Cup Endeavour Program is the America’s Cup’s ambitious youth sailing and educational program, dedicated to inspiring everybody who engages with the initiative and to leaving a sporting legacy in Bermuda that has a strong, positive impact on the community.
Posted on 28 Apr America's Cup Champion forced out of Practice Race session + Video
Russell Coutts' comments following the conclusion of Practice Session 4 will be illuminating Five-time America's Cup winner, Russell Coutts' comments following the conclusion of Practice Session 4 will be illuminating. After the conclusion of four days of the five days scheduled racing in Bermuda, the Oracle Team USA CEO may find some of his comments on previous sessions coming back to haunt him.
Posted on 28 Apr America's Cup - Close call as Emirates TNZ takes a nosedive in Bermuda
Emirates Team New Zealand was caught in a gust recorded at 24.3kts and nosedived today in Bermuda. With fresh winds forecast to ease later in the day, Emirates Team New Zealand left the harbour at the Royal Dockyard to head for a training session. She was caught in a gust recorded at 24.3kts and nosedived.
Posted on 26 Apr America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ hooks up in Bermuda with Brits +Video
Emirates Team New Zealand were training again on the Great Sound in Bermuda, in fresh winds of over 25kts from the ESE. Emirates Team New Zealand were training again on the Great Sound in Bermuda, in fresh winds of over 25kts from the ESE. MyislandhomeBDA caught the America's Cup Challenger as they had their first real hook-up with another team - lining up against Britain's Land Rover BAR.
Posted on 25 Apr America's Cup - Tom Slingsby explains optimal ride height
Ever wondered whether there is a difference between riding high or low in a foiling AC50? Ever wondered whether there is a difference between riding high or low in a foiling AC50? Does the old maxim with catamarans apply - that you are at your most efficient with the hull just clear of the water? At what point to AC50's start sliding sideways - like a Laser dinghy with its centreboard raised too high?
Posted on 25 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing shifts into dog-fighting mode
The third round of America's Cup ACC practice racing got underway in Bermuda on Monday, April 24. The third round of America's Cup ACC practice racing got underway in Bermuda on Monday, April 24. Skipper Nathan Outteridge says Match Racing skills have always been a big part of a successful campaign and the team at Artemis Racing is now working hard at improving its “dog fighting” tactics.
Posted on 25 Apr America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Why AC50's sail bow down - Video
OTUSA tactician Tom Slingsby (AUS) explains why the AC50's sail with bow down trim Why do the America's Cup Class catamarans sail with bow down trim? It's a common question. Helmsman and Tactician Tom Slingsby? provides a detailed answer in this #TechTuesday feature.
Posted on 23 Apr America's Cup - Images from Practice Race Session 2 in Bermuda.
Images have just been posted by America's Cup organisers of the second Practice Session conducted between April 6-7. Images have just been posted by America's Cup organisers of the second Practice Session conducted in Bermuda between April 6-7. Images are not available from the third session which finished on April 12. The next Practice Session is a five day one beginning on April 24 to April 28.
Posted on 22 Apr
