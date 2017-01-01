Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Spithill - It's so addictive

by America's Cup today at 1:18 am
The 35th America’s Cup Lloyd Images
The America’s Cup has captivated the attention of the world for 166 years.

In 1851, Queen Victoria was witness to the very first America’s Cup event, watching the schooner America beat the best Great Britain could muster in a race around the Isle of Wight. That historic occasion gave birth to the famous quote, “Your Majesty, there is no second”, used to explain to the Queen why second place in the race was irrelevant, a sentiment that has underpinned the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport ever since.

Now, in 2017, five teams will take on the Defender of the America’s Cup, Oracle Team USA, to win the America’s Cup in Bermuda, the 35th iteration of the competition since 1851.

Four of those five teams represent countries which have never won the “Auld Mug”; Great Britain, Sweden, Japan and France. The fifth, New Zealand, is mounting its challenge to win back the trophy they lost in 2003 in Auckland.

As the countdown to the start of the 35th America’s Cup continues, a piece of film that can be seen here has just been released which features some of the men who will fight for the beautiful silverware on the perfect waters of Bermuda talking about what the America’s Cup means to them.

Representing Great Britain is Land Rover BAR Skipper and the most successful Olympic sailor of all time, British hero Sir Ben Ainslie who believes that the America’s Cup, “Transcends the world of sailing. You win the America’s Cup, you can say you really are one of the greats in the sport of sailing.”

Sir Ben’s fellow countryman, but rival sailor Iain Percy, Team Manager and Tactician of Artemis Racing, explains that, “It’s a huge huge challenge.” His teammate and Artemis Racing Skipper Nathan Outteridge believes that, “The Cup is the pinnacle. It’s so unreal. I pinch myself so often to think that I’m actually involved with it.”

The vastly experienced Skipper of Groupama Team France, Franck Cammas says, “It’s a dream for a yachtsman to step up to this level”, and Dean Barker, CEO and Skipper of Japanese entrant SoftBank Team Japan sums up the challenge as “You’ve got so many factors that have to pull together. In the end it’s a sailing race, but it’s way more than that.”

The last words have to go to Jimmy Spithill, Skipper of Oracle Team USA, Defender of the America’s Cup and the youngest man ever to win the trophy, who says, “I don’t think you can put into words what it’s actually like when you put your hands on it. It’s so addictive. You do it once and you want to do it again.” Anyone who has won two America’s Cup regattas knows what he is talking about, but for Spithill, 2017 is a chance to do the ‘threepeat’, winning three America’s Cup regattas in a row. As can be seen in this video, his rivals want to put their hands on the America’s Cup as much as Jimmy, but only one team will win.



There is no second.

Go now to America's Cup website to secure your place at the greatest race on water.
America's Cup - Dean Barker pleased with Softbank Team Japan progress
Despite going 4-7 for the week, the team saw race wins against all rivals on the course Another week begins following the conclusion of another practice race period last week in Bermuda with SoftBank Team Japan continuing to making gains amongst the perceived leaders with mixed results. Despite going 4-7 for the week, the team had race wins against all rivals on the course including a dominant Friday session going 1-1 with Oracle Team USA and beating Emirates Team NZ
Posted today at 4:23 am America's Cup - Practice Session 4, Final day - on the water video
MyislandhomeBDA who has been doing an outstanding job with video coverage from Bermuda was invited on the water MyislandhomeBDA who has been doing an outstanding job with video coverage from Bermuda was invited on the water by Artemis Racing, and filed these reports on the final day of Practice Session 4 on the Great Sound, Bermuda. These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who is living on the proverbial shoestring.
Posted on 30 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing emerging as Cup favorites
Out on Bermuda's Great Sound Artemis Racing are emerging as contenders to win the America's Cup Out on Bermuda's Great Sound, on a fast catamaran named Magic Blue, Iain Percy and his mates with Artemis Racing are emerging as contenders to win the America's Cup while honoring the memory of Andrew 'Bart' Simpson, who was killed in a training accident four years ago. Artemis is keeping Simpson in mind while quickly finding the sea legs it didn't get the chance to develop in the 2013 regatta.
Posted on 29 Apr America's Cup - All six teams race together for the first time
All six America’s Cup teams taking part for the first time on the racecourse that will be used in the 35th America’s Cup More America’s Cup Class (ACC) practice racing has been taking place on Bermuda’s Great Sound, now with all six America’s Cup teams taking part for the first time on the racecourse that will be used in the 35th America’s Cup. Emirates Team New Zealand were the last team to arrive in the home of the 35th America’s Cup and raced for the first time today with a 2-2 win/loss record.
Posted on 29 Apr 28th May announced as the America’s Cup Endeavour Day
The America’s Cup Endeavour Program is the America’s Cup’s ambitious youth sailing and educational program The America’s Cup Endeavour Program is the America’s Cup’s ambitious youth sailing and educational program, dedicated to inspiring everybody who engages with the initiative and to leaving a sporting legacy in Bermuda that has a strong, positive impact on the community.
Posted on 28 Apr America's Cup Champion forced out of Practice Race session + Video
Russell Coutts' comments following the conclusion of Practice Session 4 will be illuminating Five-time America's Cup winner, Russell Coutts' comments following the conclusion of Practice Session 4 will be illuminating. After the conclusion of four days of the five days scheduled racing in Bermuda, the Oracle Team USA CEO may find some of his comments on previous sessions coming back to haunt him.
Posted on 28 Apr America's Cup - Close call as Emirates TNZ takes a nosedive in Bermuda
Emirates Team New Zealand was caught in a gust recorded at 24.3kts and nosedived today in Bermuda. With fresh winds forecast to ease later in the day, Emirates Team New Zealand left the harbour at the Royal Dockyard to head for a training session. She was caught in a gust recorded at 24.3kts and nosedived.
Posted on 26 Apr America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ hooks up in Bermuda with Brits +Video
Emirates Team New Zealand were training again on the Great Sound in Bermuda, in fresh winds of over 25kts from the ESE. Emirates Team New Zealand were training again on the Great Sound in Bermuda, in fresh winds of over 25kts from the ESE. MyislandhomeBDA caught the America's Cup Challenger as they had their first real hook-up with another team - lining up against Britain's Land Rover BAR.
Posted on 25 Apr America's Cup - Tom Slingsby explains optimal ride height
Ever wondered whether there is a difference between riding high or low in a foiling AC50? Ever wondered whether there is a difference between riding high or low in a foiling AC50? Does the old maxim with catamarans apply - that you are at your most efficient with the hull just clear of the water? At what point to AC50's start sliding sideways - like a Laser dinghy with its centreboard raised too high?
Posted on 25 Apr America's Cup - Artemis Racing shifts into dog-fighting mode
The third round of America's Cup ACC practice racing got underway in Bermuda on Monday, April 24. The third round of America's Cup ACC practice racing got underway in Bermuda on Monday, April 24. Skipper Nathan Outteridge says Match Racing skills have always been a big part of a successful campaign and the team at Artemis Racing is now working hard at improving its “dog fighting” tactics.
Posted on 25 Apr
