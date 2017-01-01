America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan - 21 days to go - Video

Softbank Team Japan took an encouraging win off Emirates Team New Zealand on the final day of Practice Session 4 in Bermuda Matt Knighton/Softbank Team Japan © Softbank Team Japan took an encouraging win off Emirates Team New Zealand on the final day of Practice Session 4 in Bermuda Matt Knighton/Softbank Team Japan © http://www.americascup.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153521

by Sail-World.com on 5 MayThe Japanese team are still endeavoring to understand the cross-over point between their light and heavy air foils, and like other teams are continuing their development right up to the start of the Qualifiers.