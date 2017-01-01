America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan - 21 days to go - Video
by Sail-World.com on 5 May
Video from Softbank Team Japan as they hit the 21 days to go before the start of the Qualifiers for the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda.
Softbank Team Japan took an encouraging win off Emirates Team New Zealand on the final day of Practice Session 4 in Bermuda Matt Knighton/Softbank Team Japan © http://www.americascup.com
The Japanese team are still endeavoring to understand the cross-over point between their light and heavy air foils, and like other teams are continuing their development right up to the start of the Qualifiers.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153521