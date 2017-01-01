Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Sleet and snow doesn't deter Christchurch crowds

by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 6:02 am
Olympic Gold Medalist rower, Joe Sullivan hoists the Cup high as Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Despite the South Island of New Zealand being hit with the worst storm of the winter, crowds turned out in Christchurch to welcome the America's Cup during the hour long parade.

A feature of the parade has been allowing the fans to get close to, touch the Cup and have selfies taken with the Cup and members of Emirates Team New Zealand.

Tomorrow the Auld Mug goes to Dunedin where there is more snow - and there will be a white welcome.

Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Blair Tuke poses for a selfie - Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch. © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch - a warm welcome on a very cold day © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch - a warm welcome on a very cold day © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch - a warm welcome on a very cold day © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch - a warm welcome on a very cold day © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch - a warm welcome on a very cold day © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch - a warm welcome on a very cold day © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
Related Articles

America's Cup - Wellington turns on great day and big crowd for parade
New Zealand's love affair with the America's Cup and Emirates Team NZ was underlined again today in Wellington. .New Zealand's love affair with the America's Cup and Emirates Team New Zealand was underlined again today with the second of four street parades in Wellington. The Capital City turned on a cracker of a day which, along with the school holidays helped generate a big turn-out to welcome the Auld Mug and America's Cup team.
Posted on 11 Jul Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - The new home of the America's Cup
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi captured these images as the Auld Mug settled back into familiar surroundings. The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has become the new home of the America's Cup - the first club in the 166 year history of the premier trophy in sailing to regain the Auld Mug. Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi captured these images as the Auld Mug settled back into familiar surroundings.
Posted on 8 Jul America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's ticker tape parade + Video
Auckland turned on a wet day on the America's Cup Street Parade on Thursday. Auckland turned on a wet day on the America's Cup Street Parade on Thursday. Emirates Team NZ compiled this video of the highlights of the day
Posted on 7 Jul America's Cup - More images from Carlo Borlenghi of the Cup parade
Top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, was on hand to follow the welcome home parade in Auckland Top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, was on hand to follow the welcome home parade in Auckland for the America's Cup, won last month by Emirates Team New Zealand for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. A crowd of 80,000 fans greeted the Cup, many of who could remember a similar parade for the first NZ win in 1995 with Sir peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts
Posted on 6 Jul America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's images of the Cup parade in Auckland
Top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, was on hand to follow the welcome home parade in Auckland Top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, was on hand to follow the welcome home parade in Auckland for the America's Cup, won last month by Emirates Team New Zealand for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. A crowd of 80,000 fans greeted the Cup, many of who could remember a similar parade for the first NZ win in 1995 with Sir peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts
Posted on 6 Jul America's Cup - Images as Auckland celebrates the Cup's return
Auckland crowds, estimated at 80,000, braved thunder, lightning and rain to welcome Emirates Team NZ Auckland crowds, estimated at 80,000, braved thunder, lightning and rain to give Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup an enthusiastic welcome in scenes reminiscent of a similar parade in 1995 when Sir Peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts returned with the Auld Mug from San Diego.
Posted on 6 Jul America's Cup - Huge crowds brave rain and thunder to welcome Cup
A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup back to New Zealand. The parade began halfway down Auckland's main street and worked its way around the waterfront to the Viaduct Harbour, when the premier trophy in sailing was put aboard a ferry along with the team and some media to tour the waterfront.
Posted on 6 Jul America's Cup - On the Emirates A380 with Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai and back to Auckland. Here's his images from the plane as the America's Cup and winning team team travelled non-stop on an Emirates A-380
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's view of the Auld Mug's return to NZ
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand and then onto Auckland to capture these images of the Auld Mug's return to New Zealand.
Posted on 5 Jul America's Cup - The Auld Mug returns to Aotearoa + Video
The America's Cup arrived back in New Zealand around 11.00am on Wednesday morning, local time. The America's Cup arrived back in New Zealand around 11.00am on Wednesday morning, local time. The Auld Mug was accompanied by over 50 team members after a non-stop flight from Dubai in an Emirates Airlines A380. A crowd of mostly friends and family were almost out-numbered by a large media contingent representing all the major news outlets and conglomerates.
Posted on 5 Jul
