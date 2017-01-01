America's Cup - Sleet and snow doesn't deter Christchurch crowds

Olympic Gold Medalist rower, Joe Sullivan hoists the Cup high as Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch Emirates Team New Zealand Olympic Gold Medalist rower, Joe Sullivan hoists the Cup high as Emirates Team New Zealand are welcomed into Christchurch Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com

by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 6:02 amA feature of the parade has been allowing the fans to get close to, touch the Cup and have selfies taken with the Cup and members of Emirates Team New Zealand.Tomorrow the Auld Mug goes to Dunedin where there is more snow - and there will be a white welcome.















































[Sorry, this content could not be displayed]

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155426