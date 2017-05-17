Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Comprehensive 728x90

America's Cup - Shore crew build oven for 'love-tap' repair

by Suzanne McFadden today at 12:57 am
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Newsroom's Suzanne McFadden looks at the process behind Emirates Team New Zealand's repair in Bermuda after the 'love-tap' on Day 2 or Practice Session 5:

With a little cooking and round-the-clock devotion, Emirates Team New Zealand’s injured race-boat will be back on Bermuda’s Great Sound this weekend.

The team have worked through the night at their Dockyards base to repair the metre-long dent left in the port hull of their gleaming America’s Cup catamaran, having been given a “love tap” by Sir Ben Ainslie’s boat Rita. (His words, not theirs).

A dedicated shore crew of 25 are still working in shifts to complete the repair - building a makeshift oven, with tents and heaters, to “cook” the composites used to patch up the gouge.

Of course, this is not what they had planned to be doing, nine days out from the start of the Louis Vuitton challenger series, where any time stolen out on the water is considered precious.

But it is a reminder that this is the America’s Cup, where nothing is easy, fair or assumed. As the stakes get higher in just over a week’s time, the smashes will only get harder. And the tension and exasperation will only become more intense.

The fender-bender which has put Aotearoa in the shed came on what was shaping up to be a great day of practice racing for Team NZ. They’d had two strong wins over Ainslie’s British team and Groupama France, before young helmsman Peter Burling had Ainslie on the ropes in the pre-start of their second clash.

Ainslie, a four-time Olympic champion renowned for his aggressive tactics, was late to the start-line, and ran into the back of the Kiwi cat. Rita, sporting a damaged bow, also headed home early.

Back in Auckland, Mark Hauser, a director of Southern Spars – the company that built the New Zealand boat – happened to be on the phone to a member of Team NZ when the two boats collided. “They’d pocket dialled me, and I called back just as it happened,” Hauser, an America’s Cup veteran, says.

'I don't think [the damage] is too bad. The nice thing about composites is that they can be repaired. It will probably add a little bit of weight to the boat, but nothing too serious. They have a very experienced shore crew, and very good boatbuilders in the team, so it will all be fine.”

The repair started as soon as the boat came off the water yesterday, beginning with a “large grinding job”, Hauser explains. Depending on how deep the gouge was, they may have to repair the aluminium honeycomb core - which can be a tricky business - and then laminate the skin back on to it.

For the rest of this story click here
Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - More video from Bermuda and Practice Session 5
More video shot in Practice Session 5 from MyislandhomeBDA - including a look at the Regatta Base on Cross Island More video shot in Practice Session 5 from MyislandhomeBDA - including a look at the Regatta Base on Cross Island now getting the finishing touches ahead of the Regatta start on May 26.
Posted on 18 May America's Cup - Light winds play havoc with Practice Race Schedule
Five teams were all set to feature in the afternoon’s planned races, but only one race was possible Day 3 of the final round of practice racing before the 35th America’s Cup saw five of the six America’s Cup teams out on the Great Sound ready to race, but only one race took place as light winds hampered the afternoon’s action. Five teams were all set to feature in the afternoon’s planned races, but only one race was possible
Posted on 18 May Rules silent on Redress situation for America's Cup Regatta
Currently, there are no rules in place for the 35th America's Cup Regatta to cover Redress Currently, there are no rules in place for the 35th America's Cup Regatta to cover Redress for a situation that occurred in the Practice Racing yesterday between the British and New Zealand Challengers. After being rammed from astern by the Brits, Emirates Team New Zealand is now undergoing repairs that will probably not be completed until Saturday.
Posted on 18 May America's Cup - Practice Session 5 has plenty of drama on Day 2
Day 2 of the final week of practice racing before saw all six teams enter the fray of competitive races Day 2 of the final week of practice racing before the 35th America’s Cup starts in Bermuda on 26th May saw all six teams enter the fray of competitive races, in what proved an afternoon of highs and lows for Emirates Team New Zealand. However, it was the scheduled 12th race, a rematch of their duel with Land Rover BAR when the British boat smashed into the hull of the New Zealanders.
Posted on 17 May America's Cup - Land Rover BAR takes out Kiwis at start - Day 2
ACEA was on hand to catch the ramming of Emirates Team New Zealand by Land Rover BAR ACEA was on hand to catch the ramming of Emirates Team New Zealand by Land Rover BAR as the British team, having been out-witted by Peter Burling at the start attempted to pass between the Kiwis and the start mark - punching a hole in the starboard side of the New Zealanders port hull, and collecting the start mark at the same time.
Posted on 17 May America's Cup - Oracle Team USA's pedal power - close up + Video
Oracle Team USA showed off their cycling grinders properly and up close for the first time in Bermuda today After being dismissive of Emirates Team New Zealand's use of pedal powered grinders - saying the team had considered the idea but discarded it, chosing to remain with conventional grinders, today the first video came through from Youtube Channel MyislandhomeBDA of the new cyclist aboard the America's Cup defender.
Posted on 17 May America's Cup - Land Rover BAR struggles with speed problems
Land Rover BAR suffered two race losses in the opening stanza's of the final long Practice Session. British America's Cup Challenger and winner of the America's Cup World Series looks like they will need every one of the two points they earned from the ACWS to progress beyond the America's Cup Qualifiers which starts at the end of next week. Time is running out for Ben Ainslie to claw himself back into contention for the 35th America's Cup
Posted on 16 May America's Cup - Winch over-ride costs Japan win over Oracle Team USA
Softbank Team Japan loses to defender Oracle Team USA after an unfortunate winch over-ride. With the America's Cup Qualifiers less than two weeks away, SoftBank Team Japan opened the first day of practice racing this week on a high-note, scoring two wins against Land Rover BAR and Groupama Team France while losing to defender Oracle Team USA after an unfortunate winch over-ride.
Posted on 16 May Artemis Racing - Iain Percy - 'Our results flatter us'
The final practice race week begins today. The last chance for the team to line up against the competition With only 11 days to go until the start of the America's Cup Qualifiers, Iain Percy and Nathan Outteridge give their thoughts going into the final practice. Artemis Racing will not take part today, whilst a number of upgrades are completed, but the team will be out racing later this week.
Posted on 16 May America's Cup - Oracle Team USA score a pair of wins on Practice Day 1
Oracle Team USA earned two wins from two practice race starts on Monday, Oracle Team USA earned two wins from two practice race starts on Monday, but it was the time before, between and following the races that was particularly profitable. In near ideal 12-15 knot conditions, tactician and sailing team manager Tom Slingsby says the team was able to test new equipment, configurations and techniques in one of the final line-up opportunities
Posted on 16 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy