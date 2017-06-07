America's Cup - Semi-Finals racing postponed due to strong winds

The Race Committee goes to check conditions on the Great Sound, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 ACEA /Gilles Martin-Raget The Race Committee goes to check conditions on the Great Sound, Wednesday, June 7, 2017 ACEA /Gilles Martin-Raget

by America's Cup Media today at 8:12 pmThe decision to postpone was taken due to the sea-state and wind speeds on Bermuda’s Great Sound racecourse exceeding the 24 knot speed limit agreed by all six America’s Cup teams.Iain Murray, ACRM Race Director said, “Whilst there was dramatic action yesterday, well within the wind speed limits, today was a different matter. We have been constantly monitoring conditions on the racecourse during the course of the day and have decided that there will be no racing today as the sea-state and average wind speed measured on the racecourse over the allotted time exceeded 24 knots.“The forecast for tomorrow is for lighter winds and good conditions and if those forecasts are accurate I am confident we will see more fantastic racing here in Bermuda between the four teams in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals.”While the racing may have been postponed, the America’s Cup Village was open for business and people continued to flock into the world class hub of all the 35th America’s Cup action in Bermuda.On Thursday 8th June the America’s Cup Village is scheduled to open at 11.30 and a busy program of racing is planned from 2.00pm. Anyone with a ticket to the America’s Cup Village on 7th June is strongly urged to check their email for communication from the America’s Cup about their tickets.