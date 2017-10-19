America's Cup - Sailing Illustrated and Sail-World NZ on replay

Richard Gladwell and Tom Ehman on Sailing Illustrated''s "Tuesday with TFE" web sailing show.

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 1:32 amBoth have been covering or involved in the America's Cup since the 1980's and often have differing views on many issues with the America's Cup and other facets of sailing.In this the first live hook-up between San Francisco and Auckland, they cover the issues surrounding Auckland as a venue and how the Cup could be handled for the 2021 event.Then it is onto the now vexed issue of the selection of a monohull as the boat type for the 36th America's Cup with Ehman quite keen on a Pac52 type monohull (or bigger) and Gladwell, still stunned by the leaked decision saying they haven't done their homework properly and won't hold the new America's Cup audience in the next event.



Then it is a quick chat about Gladwell's new book 'Lone Wolf - the story of how Emirates Team New Zealand stunned the world' - it is the ringside story of Emirates Team New Zealand from 2003 to 2017, culminating in their win in the 35th America's Cup.



'Is the book about Team New Zealand stunning the world the world with the America's Cup win or was it what they did on Monday?' quipped Ehman.



'Lone Wolf' is expected to be in leading bookstores in late October, in New Zealand.



The book was produced under very compressed timeframes and for international readers it is hoped to get a text only version onto ebook sites in late October.



International readers can purchase a print version from a NZ internet retailer such as MightyApe.co.nz as it may take a while to get print copies through the systems to international retailers.









