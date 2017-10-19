Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

America's Cup - Sailing Illustrated and Sail-World NZ on replay

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 1:32 am
Richard Gladwell and Tom Ehman on Sailing Illustrated’’s "Tuesday with TFE" web sailing show. . ..
Replay of this morning's 60 minute session between Tom Ehman editor of SailingIllustrated.com and Richard Gladwell, editor of Sail-World.com/nz

Both have been covering or involved in the America's Cup since the 1980's and often have differing views on many issues with the America's Cup and other facets of sailing.

In this the first live hook-up between San Francisco and Auckland, they cover the issues surrounding Auckland as a venue and how the Cup could be handled for the 2021 event.

Then it is onto the now vexed issue of the selection of a monohull as the boat type for the 36th America's Cup with Ehman quite keen on a Pac52 type monohull (or bigger) and Gladwell, still stunned by the leaked decision saying they haven't done their homework properly and won't hold the new America's Cup audience in the next event.


"Lone Wolf - How Emirates Team New Zealand stunned the world" - a ringside account of Emirates Team New Zealand and the 2013-2017 America’s Cups. In bookstores from October 19, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Then it is a quick chat about Gladwell's new book 'Lone Wolf - the story of how Emirates Team New Zealand stunned the world' - it is the ringside story of Emirates Team New Zealand from 2003 to 2017, culminating in their win in the 35th America's Cup.

'Is the book about Team New Zealand stunning the world the world with the America's Cup win or was it what they did on Monday?' quipped Ehman.

'Lone Wolf' is expected to be in leading bookstores in late October, in New Zealand.

The book was produced under very compressed timeframes and for international readers it is hoped to get a text only version onto ebook sites in late October.

International readers can purchase a print version from a NZ internet retailer such as MightyApe.co.nz as it may take a while to get print copies through the systems to international retailers.



Auckland and the Waitemata Harbour. The Harbour Bridge to the North Shore is in the foreground. Behind that is the Westhaven marina with the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. The pile mooring area is one option to be reclaimed for Cup bases, the other is the tank farm, on Wynyard Point immediately behind the pile mooring area and due to be leveled in 2022 and turned into Wynyard Park. Emirates Team New Zealand operates out of an oil company administration office alongside a couple of silo towers at the start of Wynyard Point. The America’s Cup is expected to be raced to the left of Rangitoto Island in the far background.
Auckland and the Waitemata Harbour. The Harbour Bridge to the North Shore is in the foreground. Behind that is the Westhaven marina with the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. The pile mooring area is one option to be reclaimed for Cup bases, the other is the tank farm, on Wynyard Point immediately behind the pile mooring area and due to be leveled in 2022 and turned into Wynyard Park. Emirates Team New Zealand operates out of an oil company administration office alongside a couple of silo towers at the start of Wynyard Point. The America’s Cup is expected to be raced to the left of Rangitoto Island in the far background.

Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackGiacomo Yacht SaleMusto AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

America's Cup - Sailing Illustrated and Sail-World NZ Editors GO LIVE
The editors of US website SailingIllustrated.com and New Zealand's Sail-World.com/nz will team up for a live discussion The editors of US website SailingIllustrated.com and New Zealand's Sail-World.com/nz will team up for a live discussion on matters America's Cup tomorrow (Wednesday NZT) at 0800hrs or 2000hrs UTC (and 1300PDT, 1600 EDT, 2200 CET).
Posted on 12 Sep America's Cup - Italians say monohulls will be used in the next Cup
Reports emanating from Italy has it that 36th America's Cup, to be sailed in New Zealand, will be held in monohulls. Reports emanating from the Italian newspaper La Stampa has it that 36th America's Cup, to be sailed in New Zealand, will be held in monohulls. Using an online translator, the key points of the Italian were that a monohull would be used and that the use of a monohull was a pre-condition of Luna Rossa assisting Emirates Team NZ in the last America's Cup.
Posted on 11 Sep America's Cup - Broad political support for Auckland Cup venue
NZ a poll of the political parties have shown a broad level of support for the America's Cup in Auckland. With the General Election just two weeks away in New Zealand a poll of the New Zealand political parties have shown a broad level of support for the America's Cup in Auckland. Conducted by the website Stuff.co.nz the sport or America's Cup spokespeople for the main political parties have been very supportive for the February 2021 event.
Posted on 9 Sep America's Cup - Auckland Council grapples with tough Cup options
Today's Auckland City Council meeting gave a first view of the options for hosting the 2021 America's Cup. The Auckland Council's Planning Committee met this morning in an open session to consider a number of options and updates on long term planning for the Auckland area. The meeting gave a first view of the options for hosting the 2021 America's Cup. Which according to Mayor Phil Goff will only be held in Auckland if Emirates Team NZ are happy with the planning and where bases will be located.
Posted on 5 Sep America's Cup - Potential Australian backers of Cup Challenge named
A group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge. Columnists writing in The Australian Gossip have suggested that a group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge. Australia has not had an entrant in the America's Cup for 20 years, and by the time the next America's Cup rolls around, it will be 38 years since Australia won the 1983 event in Newport RI.
Posted on 2 Sep Gladwell's Line - Cup capers continue in Auckland and Bermuda
Two months have now passed since New Zealand won the America's Cup Two months have now passed since New Zealand won the America's Cup, without too much as yet on how the next event will shape up. What has been released is a big improvement on what was produced in the run up to the last four America's Cups, which drip fed basic information over 14 months, and then changed the class nine months after entries opened.
Posted on 27 Aug America's Cup - Dalton survives 100mph Isle of Man Classic TT crash
Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton has walked away from a high speed crash in the Isle of Man Classic TT Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton has walked away from a high speed crash in the Isle of Man Classic TT on Wednesday (NZT). The CEO of the champion America's Cup team survived a 100mph(160kmh) crash after his bike seized.
Posted on 25 Aug America's Cup - Coutts 'threatens' return to Cup if monohull chosen
Coutts, has echoed his famous quote about the AC being for the Facebook generation, not the Flintstone generation Five times America's Cup winner, Russell Coutts, has echoed his famous quote about the 34th And 35th America's Cup regattas being for the Facebook generation, not the Flintstone generation, in an interview with OneNews reporter Abby Wilson. Now the Commodore of Manly Sailing Club, Coutts hit back at those who have criticised the format and boats used at the two events.
Posted on 20 Aug America's Cup - Two months on from start of 35th Match + Video
Emirates Team New Zealand have released this compilation from the series in Bermuda. To mark the passing of the two month milestone since the start of the 35th Match for the America's Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand have released this compilation from the series in Bermuda.
Posted on 20 Aug America's Cup - It's just too damn hard to win - The Alternative Facts
Alan Sefton comments on a column that appeared yesterday in the NZ Herald Alan Sefton a long time and outstanding sailing and sports journalist, who was involved in Team New Zealand and its predecessor New Zealand Challenge covering the period 1987 to 2000 comments on a column that appeared yesterday in the NZ Herald and which has appeared in other online publications around the world. S-W NZ is advised that these comments were sent to the Herald who declined to run an
Posted on 28 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy