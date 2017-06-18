America's Cup - Sailing Illustrated and Sail-World NZ Editors GO LIVE

Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Match - Race 3 Start - Bermuda June 18, 2017 Richard Gladwell Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Match - Race 3 Start - Bermuda June 18, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

by Sail-World.com on 12 SepThe session will be webcast on Sailing Illustrated's Facebook page click here to view, or the show can be replayed at any time.Sailing Illustrated's host Tom Ehman and Sail-World's NZ Editor Richard Gladwell will have plenty to talk about (including in no particular order):- what's happening with the Challengers and Defender- the leaked boat confirmed yesterday evening (NZT)- hosting options for Auckland and race locations- the Protocol key points and issues- a first look at Richard Gladwell's upcoming book 'Lone Wolf - How Emirates Team New Zealand stunned the world' which will go on sale around October 19. It is a ringside account of Team New Zealand from the loss in February 2003 to their win in June 2017 in Bermuda.





The discussion will take place by Skype video with Tom Ehman based in San Francisco and Richard Gladwell in Auckland.



Both have been involved one way and another with the America's Cup since the early 1980's. Should be a lively show.



See you there.



