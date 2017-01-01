Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

America's Cup - Russell Coutts takes charge at Manly Sailing Club

by Yachting today at 2:13 pm
Russell Coutts coaching Open BICs O'pen BIC New Zealand
Sir Russell Coutts has gone from running the America's Cup to running a small yacht club on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast, about 40 minutes north of Auckland

Coutts recently took over as commodore of the Manly Sailing Club and, according to long-time friend and vice commodore Harold Bennett, has been like a 'big dog with a bone' as he dives into the role.

'He's so passionate about it and has so many ideas,' Bennett said. 'He's really put his nose to the stone already.'

Coutts, who lives locally when he's in New Zealand, first became involved with the club last year to help boost the junior sailing programme at Manly. He made about 20 O'pen Bics available, a class he has been championing recently, and has also helped out with coaching and racing. He was more than willing to step up as commodore when the club had their AGM earlier this month.

'He can be commodore as long as he wants the job,' Bennett said. 'We don't have set terms here.

'He's said he's done with the America's Cup so has time and he's also said he needs something else to get his teeth into. All of a sudden, he's like a big dog with a bone.'

Russell Coutts lending a hand with juniors on Lake Wanaka. Photo: Otago Daily Times.
Russell Coutts lending a hand with juniors on Lake Wanaka. Photo: Otago Daily Times.


One of the more immediate issues to overcome is storage and facilities at the club, because his involvement has already seen an upsurge in membership.

A 20ft container was recently installed to house the O'pen Bics but demand for the learn to sail programme means they have already run out of room. The club have also approached council about extending their clubhouse.

'There's a fair bit going on,' Bennett said. 'With Russell as commodore, hopefully that will help various things move along.

'He's so passionate about the kids, juniors and learn to sail programme, and being involved in the sport. He has that drawing power and he can also go out and talk to people around things like sponsorship. Not only are new members being drawn to the club, and membership has gone through the roof, but we've also seen people who want to help. A couple of guys turned up who weren't members - one was from Parnell but had heard what was going on and that Russell was involved - and wanted to help.'

Coutts is presently offshore as he wraps up his commitments as America's Cup chief executive, and it was during his time in Bermuda that he discovered the potential of the O'pen Bic class. The O'pen Bic was launched in 2006 and is a more modern, faster boat than an Optimist and the class also puts more of an emphasis on fun rather than results.

'There was no real junior programme happening at Manly Sailing Club, it had sort of dropped off, and I think a lot of the barriers were the cost of buying a boat,' Coutts told stuff.co.nz last year. 'So we're getting these boats and making them available to more kids that perhaps wouldn't have the chance otherwise.'

Russell Coutts keeps a watch on sailors at Manly. Photo: Jay Boreham / Rodney Times.
Russell Coutts keeps a watch on sailors at Manly. Photo: Jay Boreham / Rodney Times.


Coutts still attracts a mixed reaction in this country, largely because of his defection to Alinghi and then Oracle, but it's hard to criticise his commitment to junior sailing in New Zealand.

Not only is he helping Manly, but he's also invested time and resources into other clubs like Ravensbourne Yacht Club in Dunedin, where he is a life member and first learned to sail, and the Wanaka Yacht and Powerboat Club - he has a holiday home in Central Otago.

He's also helped develop interest in the O'pen Bic at those two clubs, either donating time or boats (or both), and is patron of the Ravensbourne Youth Yachting Trust.

The five-time America's Cup winner addressed the Manly AGM after his election and outlined that they wanted to encourage more sailors and families to become involved and to also embrace other watersports.

They also hope to expand their junior programmes by developing closer relationships with local schools and want to begin running adult learn to sail courses and create a more regular club calendar of racing and fun events involving in a wider range of classes.

'We are so fortunate talented volunteers like Russell selflessly give their time to help out at yacht clubs around New Zealand,' Yachting New Zealand chief executive David Abercrombie said, 'and, in Russell’s case, bring so many old friends back into the sport to volunteer themselves.'

Manly are due to host October's Yachting New Zealand youth trials, which are being used as a selection regatta for the NZL Foundation youth team to compete at December's Youth Sailing World Championships in Sanya, China.

About 80 children aged 14-19 will be battling it out in all five youth classes and it's fair to assume the new commodore of Manly won't be far from the action.

Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackJeanneau Sunfast 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Toyota Optimist Nationals - Teams and Adventure racing on Day 3
The Toyota Opti Nats held their Teams Racing Day on Day 3, while the Green Fleet had a terrific Adventure Race The Toyota Opti Nats held their Teams Racing Day on Day 3, while the Green Fleet had a terrific Adventure Race off Hardinge Road, Napier. After Day 2, Sunday April 16, Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies stamped his dominance during the qualifying series at the 2017 Optimist National Sailing Championship in Napier on Sunday.
Posted on 16 Apr Toyota Optimist Nationals - Menzies has handy lead after Day 2
Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies has made an early break on the leaderboard after two days of racing Murrays Bay sailor Seb Menzies has made an early break on the leaderboard after two days of racing at the Toyota Optimist Nationals being sailed at the Napier Sailing Club. The five day event has attracted a fleet of 177 from four countries in the Open Fleet and a further 67 sailors in the Green Fleet for first year Optimist sailors.
Posted on 15 Apr NZ Toyota Optimist Nationals sail away on on Friday at Napier
On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the 2017 Toyota Optimist Nation On Friday 14th April 177 Optimist sailors will be on the start line for the beginning of the Toyota Optimist National Championship to be held in Napier and hosted by the Napier Sailing Club. The event welcomes visitors from all over New Zealand, but also New Caledonia, Australia and Tahiti.
Posted on 10 Apr Jack Tar Regatta - Wet and windy makes for champagne sailing on Day 3
Centre piece on Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta were the Division A TP52’s If you were out on the course for Day 3 of the Jack Tar Regatta, it would have been hard to take your eye off the Division A TP52’s battling out off Browns Island, with the supreme conditions ensuring these guys were sending it up and down the course in spectacular fashion.
Posted on 26 Mar Jack Tar Regatta - Tightly contested battles on Day 2
Tightly contested battles and dominating sailing displays on show for Day 2 of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta Waiting for the wind was the story of the morning again on Day Two of the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, but as yesterday showed us, it was worth the wait with a nice breeze filling in and setting up a great afternoon of racing across all divisions. The big 52’s in Division A were trading blows early, with Ran Tan II claiming the PHRF honours in Race 1,
Posted on 25 Mar Trans-Tasman battle kicks off the Jack Tar Auckland Regatta 2017
The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta The Pacific Keelboat Challenge, again part of this year’s exciting Jack Tar Auckland Regatta, is an all Trans-Tasman affair in 2017 with teams from both New Zealand and Australia battling it out in the MRX fleet on the water off Rangitoto Island. This year’s Pacific Keelboat Challenge includes four teams from RNZYS, and three teams from Australia
Posted on 24 Mar Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted on 10 Feb Yamaha leads 18ft NZ Skiffs after hat-trick of wins on Day 1 + video
Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship provided the sailors perfect racing conditions Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. Being Waitangi weekend, there were plenty of recreational boats enjoying the day, which also gave the fleet the perfect training environment for the final regatta before heading to Sydney to compete in the JJ Giltinan Championship
Posted on 4 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy