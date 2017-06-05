Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

America's Cup - Racing set to Semi-Finals, Minus points for Challenger

by Richard Gladwell Sail-World.com/nz today at 3:32 pm
Softbank Team Japan works up against the Defender Oracle Team USA ahead of the start of the Semi-Finals. - America's Cup 2017, June 5, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Racing is expected to get underway in the Semi-Finals of the 35th America's Cup in what is forecast to be ideal sailing conditions.

The forecast issued at today's media briefing with Race Director Iain Murray, was for conditions of 13-17kts - within a knot or two of the prognosis from Predictwind.com.

However the weather is forecast to take a turn for the worse with winds predicted to be above the upper limit of 24kts for safe racing. Strong winds are forecast through to Saturday when the Finals of the Challenger Series are due to be started.

At this morning's media briefing Murray said that while he has a safety mandate on the upper windstrength - being able to postpone racing if in his opinion conditions are not safe, the former America's Cup skipper said that would really only be looked at if the winds were from the North and the sea state made for unsafe conditions.

Murray said that he expected conditions today would be close to ideal for a new speed record to be set in wingsailed multihulls.

Emirates Team New Zealand set a new mark of 49.7kts in the 2013 America's Cup Regatta, the highest in Bermuda has been around 45-46kts.

Murray, who is also a noted yacht designer said that if the record was to be set it would most likely be on the first leg of the course, where the boats were sailing at close to their optimum wind angle.

He went on to explain that the big difference between the AC50's which are designed to foil, and that foiling in AC72's was more of an unintended design consequence, was that the AC50's could sail much more efficiently on the downwind legs - being able to sail at angles on 160degrees to the true wind direction.

Murray also explained that if an AC50 capsized (which Oracle Team USA have managed to do twice in Bermuda) then the race would be black flagged and the win awarded to the other boat - without the requirement for that boat to sail the course and finish in accordance with the rules.

The other revelation which came from today's session was an explanation of the Bonus Point won by Defender Oracle Team USA.

The application of that means that the Challenger whoever that is will start with a one point deficit in the America's Cup Match and the Defender Oracle Team USA will start on zero points. That means that the Challenger has to win eight races in a best of seven contest, while the Defender will only have to win seven races for a three-peat.

The America's Cup Defender was also out on the waters of the Great Sound this morning as the remaining four AC50's were practicing. At the last media conference, skipper Jimmy Spithill said that a team of boatbuilders had flown in from Core Builders Composites and would be installing new parts on the Defender's AC50 - and Oracle Team USA would appear to be a build by night, test by day strategy.

Towards the end of the session, Oracle Team USA hooked up with training and development buddy Softbank Team Japan for a run up the Great Sound. This may have been part of a serious speed test by Oracle Team USA, or just another plot pulled Australian skipper Jimmy Spithill to taunt the Kiwi media, and wind up the volume on the Emirates Team New Zealand fans and media back in New Zealand.

The pair broke off in front of the media centre in the Royal Dockyard, with Softbank Team Japan returning to freshen up for this afternoon's racing, while Oracle Team USA stayed out doing further testing.

It will be interesting to see if this becomes a regular feature - and certainly the first time that a Challenger has seriously worked with a Defender, over a sustained period of time, in the 166 years of America's Cup history.

Monday, 5th June Program
Racing Schedule – Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs

SF 1 R1: Emirates Team New Zealand v. Land Rover BAR 2:08 pm
SF 1 R1: Artemis Racing v. SoftBank Team Japan 2:37 pm
SF 1 R2: Land Rover BAR v. Emirates Team New Zealand 3:06 pm
SF 1 R2: SoftBank Team Japan v. Artemis Racing 3:35 pm
Lancer Industries - Lasts LongerHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Hall Spars - Batten

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs Day 1 races postponed
The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not. The beautiful Bermudian sunshine was out in full force for Sunday’s scheduled first set of races in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs, but unfortunately the required winds for racing were not.
Posted today at 3:15 am America's Cup racing moved to Monday due to light air
Light air has for the second time during the 35th America's Cup Regatta resulted in postponement of racing Light air has for the second time during the 35th America's Cup Regatta resulted in postponement of racing, and moving the schedule to a scheduled reserve day. There was also a postponement of racing on the first day of the regatta due to too much wind.
Posted today at 3:00 am America's Cup - Racing abandoned on Day 1 of Semi-Finals
All racing has been abandoned on the first day of the Semi Finals of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Regatta. All racing has been abandoned on the first day of the Semi Finals of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Regatta. The four remaining teams in the regatta headed out on Bermuda's Great Sound without a great deal of expectation on the prospect of racing.
Posted on 4 Jun America's Cup - Weather set to play havoc with Semi-Finals
The next phases of the America's Cup Regatta look set to be disrupted - first by too little wind and then too much. The next phases of the America's Cup Regatta look set to be disrupted - first by too little wind and then too much. The race schedule calls for the first round of racing in the Semi-Finals to be sailed today, with tomorrow (Monday - local time) set down as a Reserve Day.
Posted on 4 Jun America's Cup - More images from Day 8 - End of the Qualifiers
Second gallery of images from Day 8 of the America's Cup Regatta, and the end of the Qualifier phase of the regatta. Second gallery of images from Day 8 of the America's Cup Regatta, and the end of the Qualifier phase of the regatta. Sailed in a softening breeze, some of the races were close - certainly in the opening stanzas.
Posted on 4 Jun America's Cup - Images from Day 8
Sail-World was on the water for Day 8 of the America's Cup Regatta Sail-World was on the water for Day 8 of the America's Cup Regatta - today was the end of the Qualifiers - which saw the exit of Groupama Team France, and also series winner and defending champion Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 4 Jun Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers images by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.
Posted on 4 Jun Oracle win Qualifiers - Emirates choose Land Rover BAR to face in Semi
This morning's catch up with Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We chat about the expected thunderstorms today This morning's catch up with Regatta Director, Iain Murray. We chat about the expected thunderstorms today, the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Series draw, and the 'bonus point'. If round robin two is not completed day Emirates Team New Zealand will not be able to win the qualifying series, if it is completed, whoever wins the race between ETNZ and Oracle Team USA
Posted on 4 Jun America's Cup - Day 8 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The final four races of the qualifications series for the 35th America’s Cup were held today in Bermuda The final four races of the qualifications series for the 35th America’s Cup were held today in Bermuda in 12 knots dropping to as little as eight knots as the day went on.
Posted on 4 Jun America's Cup - Reality check for Emirates Team New Zealand
Back to earth with a bump today for Emirates Team New Zealand Back to earth with a bump today for Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwis handed a match-racing lesson from Oracle Team USA in an error-strewn end to the qualifying series. After enjoying two almost flawless wins yesterday, the challengers got off to the worst possible start by copping a double penalty at the start.
Posted on 4 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy