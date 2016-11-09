America's Cup - Racing schedule and sights for fans in Bermuda

by Travel Places Blog, Gray Gibson and Sail-World today at 3:04 amThe travel blog extract and images below outline some of the tourist attractions in Bermuda, that are available during the gaps in racing, or give an alternative if your team gets eliminated and you need a holiday or grief counselling.The America's Cup is set to be one of the shortest with the entire regatta complete within a month.Essentially it is in two phases - with the usual intense racing program for the first two weeks - from May 26, 2017 to June 11, 2017.This covers the Qualifiers, Semi-Finals and Finals. (Note the America's Finals are only two days long, with maybe a third day, if required - so they are a three day event max. Semi-Finals are just a three day event.)The America's Cup Match itself has two days of racing (Saturday and Sunday - June 17-18) followed by a five day break, with two further days of racing the following weekend (June 24-25, 2017) and with a provision for two further days of racing on the Monday and Tuesday if required.Racing in the Match lasts just 90 minutes, starting at 2.00pmOn the five days off there is a J Class regatta for three days with nine of the 120ft classics entered in what will be a spectacular event, and the Finals of the Red Bull Youth World Cup will be also sailed in the harbour.There is no racing at all on the Thursday and Friday before the first race of the 35th America's Cup. Again time for sightseeing.





Mondo Travel are offering various packages for fans who wish to attend some or all of the events in the 35th America's Cup.



All accommodation is said to be booked on the island - however Mondo have some options, or there is the popular catamaran option which gives you and maybe a group of friends the ability to have good accommodation afloat at night, and be able to go out onto the course during the day to see the racing.



With the catamaran you are not tied to requiring transport on the island and can do the tourist things that are within walking distance, or a water trip, ahead of the America's Cup racing.



Here's a few options to fill in the mornings and non-race days:









East End of Island - Commissioner's House, National Museum of Bermuda:



The landmark Commissioner’s House sits high on the hill of the Keep Fort with commanding views of the Dockyard and surrounding ocean. The three-storey 30,000 square-foot house features a grand staircase, mahogany crown mouldings, French doors and wrap-around verandas. Enjoy intimate indoor and outdoor entertaining on the verandas or in elegant dining rooms with chandeliers. The House is rented as a whole, or dining/meeting rooms can be rented individually during the day. Capacity: Maximum 150 people for dinner/200 cocktails. Availability: 5pm–midnight (events may continue to 1am but will incur a surcharge).







Queens Exhibit Hall, National Museum of Bermuda:



Located in the Keep Fort in Dockyard, The Queen’s Exhibition Hall, is an excellent venue. Once a magazine for storing kegs of gunpowder, it is complete with high vaulted ceilings and priceless shipwreck artefacts. It has 4,000 square feet available for large cocktail receptions or seated dining. Capacity: 140 seated/200 cocktails. Availability: 5 pm–midnight (events may continue to 1am but will incur a surcharge).







Southampton: The Dining Room at Gibbs Hill Lighthouse



Built in 1844 by the Royal Engineers, the Gibbs Hill Lighthouse is the taller of two lighthouses on Bermuda, and one of the first lighthouses in the world to be made of cast-iron. Whilst it is certainly not extremely tall in lighthouse standards, it is one of the highest points on the island and offers a stunning 360 degree view overlooking the Great Sound. The Dining Room is a casual restaurant that offers both indoor and outdoor seating. With a casual vibe and atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to entertain after the races. Located a few minutes drive from Fairmont Southampton and The Reefs.









Hamilton City Centre - Bermuda Underwater Ocean Institute:

The Bermuda Underwater Institute will be showcasing an exhibition surrounding the history and evolving technology of the America’s Cup. A perfect and intimate venue with multiple gathering points, this is the perfect spot to showcase the island’s nautical history along side that of the event. Serviced by the award winning Harbourfront Restaurant, guests can indulge from sushi with fresh, locally caught seafood to outstanding dry-aged meats.







Fort Hamilton, Hamilton:

Built to protect Hamilton Harbour from attack, Fort Hamilton is a truly unique venue such remarkable views overlooking city centre and harbour beyond. Truly a unique venue with a drawbridge crossing over a garden filled moat, the fort has many nooks and crannies to explore, all on beautifully landscaped lawns. Approximately 5 minutes from the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, Coco Reef Resort and Elbow Beach, Bermuda.



West of the Island - Hamilton Parish:







Tom Moore’s Tavern:

Arguably one of the best restaurants on the island in terms of food and service, Tom Moore’s Tavern has been serving Bermudian for over 200 years and is the longest standing restaurant on the island. Opened in 1804 as a private residence it is named after the poet Thomas Moore who visited the home the year it was built. Tucked away on a mangrove grotto, Tom Moore’s offers guests the opportunity to sit inside in the historic home or outside by the sea.Typically only opened for dinner, it is possible to host guests for lunch. Capacity: 160 inside, up to 200 outside. Location: Hamilton Parish. Approximately 5 minutes from Rosewood Tucker’s Point, Grotto Bay Beach Resort & Spa and The Loren.







Flatt’s Village:

Bermuda Aquarium & Zoo: Located in picturesque Flatt’s Inlet, the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo is an exotic alternative to traditional venues for evening affairs. The Aquarium Hall is an extraordinary venue, with the magnificent North Rock Exhibit as a backdrop. The largest display, the 140,000 gallon North Rock Exhibit, is a living replica of North Rock. The real North Rock is part of the Rim Reef system, the Northern-most chain of coral reefs in the world. Events can be held in the Aquarium Hall any day of the week 6:30 pm–11:30 pm. Capacity: 80 people for dinner and 150 people for cocktails. Location: Flatt’s Village, Smiths Bermuda. Approx. 10 minutes from Rosewood Tucker’s Point, Grotto Bay Beach Resort & Spa & The Loren.







St. George’s:

Fort St. Catherine, St. George’s: Bermuda’s largest fort, Fort St. Catherine, is situated in the eastern end of the island in St. George’s Parish and provides a unique setting. Built to defend the island against the Spanish, French, and American ships centuries ago, it still stands offering impressive ocean views. It is a perfect setting for a unique outdoor gala event. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Capacity: Up to 500. Location: St. George’s Bermuda. Approximately 10 minutes from Rosewood Tucker’s Point, Grotto Bay Beach Resort & Spa and The Loren. Approximately 5 minutes from St. George’s Club













About Mondo Travel Takapuna - www.mondotakapuna.nz



Located in the seaside community of Takapuna, Mondo is your all-purpose travel provider specialising in sports and sailing event.



Owner Gray Gibson has competed in Olympic and International Classes over many years and has a wealth of knowledge on the competitive as well as the technical side of the sport.









